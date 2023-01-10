Georgia defeats TCU to win its second consecutive College Football Playoff national title





No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 3 TCU 65-7 for the 2022-23 CFP National Championship on Monday, January 9. Georgia jumped out to a 10-0 lead before TCU answered with a touchdown of their own. Then the Bulldogs scored 55 points to close out the game. Georgia set the record for most points in a BCS or CFP title game and set a record for largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game. Stetson Bennett tied a College Football Playoff record with a total of six touchdowns, four passes, and two rushes. Georgia’s offense totaled 615 yards. Defensively, the Bulldogs held TCU to 36 rushing yards and forced three turnovers, all of which went to Javon Bullard. Georgia is the first back-to-back champion in the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs are the first to win consecutive titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 in the BCS era.Click or tap here for live game stats. 2022-23 College Football Playoff Schedule, Dates, TV Channel, Sites Here is the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 season. Here is the history of the College Football Playoff national championship game. Year

(game date) Game PLACE 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44,Not. 1 Already 16 Santa Clara, California. 2020 No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 No. 1 Georgia 65No. 3 TCU 7 Inglewood, California 2023-2026CFP National Championship venues and dates 2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) – January 8

2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) – Jan. 6

2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) – January 5 2021-22 College Football Playoff Scores, Results season 2021 Cotton Bowl (Dec 31, 2021): No. 1Alabama 27 No. 4 Cincinnati 6 (in Arlington, Texas)

No. 4 Cincinnati 6 (in Arlington, Texas) Orange Bowl (December 31, 2021): No. 3 Georgia 34 No. 2 Michigan 11 (in Miami Gardens, Florida)

No. 2 Michigan 11 (in Miami Gardens, Florida) CFP National Championship Game (January 10, 2022):No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18 (in Indianapolis, Indiana). College football teams with the most national championships Here are the college football teams with the most national championships since 1869.

