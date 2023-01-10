Dick Savitt, Tennis Hall of Famer, dies at age 95





Dick Savitt, winner of Wimbledon in 1951 and later inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 1976, has passed away. The tennis legend was 95.

Savitt’s son, Bob, confirmed his death The Washington Post on Monday.

Columbia University Athletics, who named their tennis center after Savitt, also posted an obituary for Savitt on their website on Saturday.

Savitt, a self-taught tennis player, learned to play while working as a ball boy at the Berkeley Tennis Club in Orange, New Jersey at age 13, according to The mail.

The sportsman lived in El Paso, Texas, where he played basketball for some time, which earned him a scholarship to Cornell University, according to the publication. He served in the Navy at the end of World War II and enrolled in college in 1946. A knee injury forced his basketball career to an end, but he managed a collegiate tennis record of 57-2 before graduating with a degree in economics in 1950.





With his Wimbledon win the following year, Savitt became the first Jewish player to win the championship and the second American to win both Wimbledon and the Australian championships in the same year. Don Budge was the first in 1938, according The mail.

Within a year, Savitt chose to retire from international play, according to The New York Times. He returned to the sport a few years later, going on to win the U.S. National Indoor Championships in 1952, 1958, and 1961.

In 1961, he won singles and doubles gold medals at the Maccabiah Games, the Jewish Olympic Games, held in Israel.

S&G/PA images via Getty



Savitt was born on March 4, 1927 in Bayonne, New Jersey, to Morris and Kate (Hoberman) Savitt.

Savitt’s first marriage ended in divorce. His second wife, Annelle Warwick Hayes, died in 2013, according to The times. He is survived by three grandchildren and his son, Bob, with whom he won the 1981 American father-and-son doubles title.

During his time as a competitor, the amateur tennis world offered trophies, but no cash prizes.

After his win at Wimbledon, Savitt was awarded a shop certificate worth 10 British pounds, according to The Star Ledger in New Jersey.

“It was different back then,” says Savitt told The ledger in 2011. “Either you kept playing and taking under the table type payments or you went to teach in a club. I didn’t want to do that. I had to decide whether to keep playing for a few more years or get away from the game and go to work in a normal position. That’s what I did.”





After retiring in the 1950s, Savitt worked on oil rigs in Texas and Louisiana before becoming an investment banker in New York. The times reported.

Savitt went on to mentor many tennis players at Columbia University.

In a statement, Peter Pilling, Campbell Family Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Columbia University, said the school was “incredibly saddened to learn of Dick Savitt’s passing.”

“We will always remember him as a world-renowned tennis champion who modestly gave his time and talent to our men’s tennis program,” said Pilling. “His impact on our program and the tennis community will be felt forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

