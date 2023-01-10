At Historic Fenway, Harvard Women’s Ice Hockey Falls 3-1 to Quinnipiac | Sport

To kick off the second half of the season, Harvard’s women’s ice hockey team (4-9-2, 3-6-2 ECAC) traveled across the river to MLB’s oldest active ballpark Fenway Park to kick it off. taking on No. 4/3 Quinnipiac (19-3-0, 9-1-0) at Frozen Fenway 2023. When the teams last met in mid-October, the Bobcats pulled off a 5-2 win. The Crimson entered this match after not seeing live action since the victory over St. Lawrence on December 3; meanwhile, the Bobcats were fresh off a win against No. 2/2 Wisconsin on New Year’s Day. After a back and forth first period, Quinnipiac’s goal would prove the winner in the second period as the Bobcats defeated the Crimson 3–1.

While the NHL Winter Classic played on the same ice four days earlier between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins with temperatures in the 50s, Frozen Fenway 2023 had no trouble living up to its name. When the puck dropped on January 6, temperatures were around 30 degrees and freezing. However, as the game entered its second break, the sleet turned to heavy snow, keeping the ice crew busy throughout the third period.

For the coaches, the weather strategy influenced the strategy. After the first period, we tried to make some adjustments to play a lot easier, make a lot less passes, said Quinnipiac head coach Cassandra Turner.

But for those on the ice, the weather only added to the magic of the moment. I wouldn’t want to play any other way, junior forward Shannon Hollands said.

The inability to capitalize on the momentum plagued Harvard throughout the game. In the opening minutes of the first period, both teams created good chances, but neither of them converted those chances into a goal. The Crimson had a good chance to score the first goal when it went on the power play after a stumble against Bobcats defenseman Zoe Boyd three minutes into the first inning, but it was Quinnipiac who struck first. Forward Olivia Mobley gave the Bobcats an early 1–0 lead with a short score on a Harvard turnover in the neutral zone.

In the second period, the Crimson was unable to take advantage of second-year goaltender Alex Pellicci’s play. Despite an immense 18-save effort from Pellicci in the second frame, Harvard found themselves trailing by two goals at the end of the second frame. Quinnipiac extended the lead with five minutes left in the second inning thanks to a goal by forward Nina Steigauf. Steigauf sent a high shot to the back of the net with a blow that was inches from a high stick. We gave her a lot of action, and [we] would have liked to play a little better for her, said Harvard head coach Katey Stone.

The Crimson started the third period red hot with an early goal. Hollands’ goal narrowed the deficit to two and gave the Harvard team new energy. The handy goal came off a long pass from sophomore forward Paige Lester. For Hollands the finish was easy: I just saw an open side far, shot, and there it was. The goal comes in a season in which Hollands has increased her offensive prowess, averaging 2.0 shots per game this season, compared to 1.4 a year ago. That is definitely one of my goals for this season, Hollands said of getting more points on the board. [Im] just trying to focus on getting pucks to the net.

The Crimson was unable to maintain momentum, however, as the Bobcats answered with a score from Madison Chantler 48 seconds later. The goal was Chantler’s ninth of the season and took away the game.

On the offensive side of the puck, Harvard generated many quality chances, but failed to convert them into scores on the scoreboard. With two minutes left in the first period, Anne Bloomer nearly tied the game with a short-lived goal. After being set up with a perfect bounce pass off the boards, Bloomer had an escape opportunity, but the goal was not as Quinnipiac senior goalkeeper Logan Angers made the save. Currently, Angers has the 5th best goals-against average in NCAA Division I Women’s Ice Hockey at 1,364 and the 7th best goalie winning percentage at 0.786.

For the first 20 minutes, Harvard’s offense was high as it matched the number of shots from Quinnipiac, who currently has the sixth highest-scoring offense in the country. The Crimson launched 37 shots at the net in the game, the third most all season.

Regardless of the outcome, neither team minimized what it meant to play at Fenway. Definitely number one, that’s for sure, Hollands said of where scoring at Fenway stands in her career achievements. This has to be the top; I don’t even think it’s really close, Angers said.

Harvard will try to recover in the game against ECAC and Ivy League foe Princeton (8-6-1, 4-5-0) on January 7. of the ECAC table. The matchup will also be the first between the two teams since the Tigers upset the first-seeded Crimson in the first round of last year’s ECAC playoffs.

