Dekanoidze, Knower Shine as gymnastics beat NC State in home opener





CHAPEL HILL, NC A new program record of Forget about Dekanoidze and a career night of Juliet Kenner highlighted the University of North Carolina gymnastics team’s 196,225-195,525 victory over local rival NC State on Monday night, marking the beginning of the East Atlantic Gymnastics League action. The Tar Heels’ team score was the highest in program history during a home opener, beating the previous mark of 195,975 as of February 17, 2002. Dekanoidze, participating in her first encounter at the Carmichael Arena since sustaining a season-ending injury on February 24, 2022, stole the show on bars. Her score of 9,975 becomes the outright leader on Carolina’s all-time leaderboard. The sophomore previously shared first place with a score of 9,950. Knower took the all-around title, her first of the season and fifth as Tar Heel. Her cumulative score of 39.450 set a new career high, moving to No. 8 all-time in Carolina history behind two of the game’s leading scores on beam (9.875) and floor (9.925). Rotation one vault

The Tar Heels started strong on vault with all five scorers scoring better than they did in their season opener on January 6. Dekanoidze led the way by matching her career high at 9.900 and was followed by So Forbes (9,875), Connoisseur (9,800), Cory Shinohara (9,800) and Gwen Fink (9,675). UNC’s team score was 49,050 to NC State’s 48,850. Rotation Two Bars

Dekanoidze’s stellar performance of 9.975 on bars highlighted Carolina’s second rotation while Juliet Kenner produced a career-best 9,850. Also scoring for the home side were Isabelle Schaefer (9,825) and Elizabeth Culton (9,800) with Gwen Fink and Jamie Scheder both recording scores of 9,750. Carolina had a total of 49,200 on the rotation, just beating NC State (49,100). Rotation Three Rays

Knower continued her stellar performance on beam with a meet-high 9.875, followed closely by All-American Culton with 9.850. Hannah took (9,800), Fink (9,650) and Taylor Schultz (9,600) also had a hand in UNC’s team total of 48,775, which again topped NC State (48,650). Rotation Four Floor

Carolina finished the game on a high of 49.200 on floor to outlast NC State (48.925) in the final rotation. Knower finished her career night with another personal best of 9,925, significantly bettering her season-opening 9,575 just three days prior. The Tar Heels did not have to count under 9,800 after major performances Bri Greenlow (9,850), Shinohara (9,825), Nam (9,800), and Forbes (9,800). The Tar Heels have two weeks off from competition before returning to the Carmichael Arena to host UW-Stout and Yale for a nonconference tri-meet on Monday, January 23 at 6:00 PM ET. Admission is free and open to the public. OMG OMG OMG FORGET DECANOIDZE. 9,975. pic.twitter.com/Ay02NQ402O Carolina Gymnastics (@uncgymnastics) January 9, 2023 Keep up to date with Carolina Gymnastics by following the Tar Heels Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

