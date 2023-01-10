Hope we can take women’s cricket to the next level this year, says Smriti

India’s female cricketers fell just one step short of winning their first ever T20 World Cup title in 2020. Ahead of the next edition, Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain, is not putting too much pressure on herself and her teammates – for the trophy from South Africa in February.

I am not one who is big on goal setting. I’m not one to say, I’ll do this and do that. Let’s hope we can take women’s cricket to the next level this year, Smriti said The Hinduwhile responding to a question about her goals for 2023. We will try to do everything we can to achieve them. Hopefully by the end of the year we will have a few trophies and inspire many other girls to play cricket.

Smriti, the classy opener, is enjoying another stellar year in international cricket, with nearly 1,200 runs combined in ODIs and T20Is. While she was delighted with my efforts and especially the Commonwealth Games medal, she downplayed the hype surrounding the Women’s Indian Premier League.

Smriti spoke on the sidelines of an event to announce her partnership with Herbalife Nutrition. She emphasized that awareness about the nutritional aspect is increasing in women’s cricket.

In the past four to five years, it has grown tremendously. Cricket used to be often referred to as a sport of skill, but now with the increased number of matches and busy schedules we have, nutrition has become an essential aspect of fitness, she said.

It will be one of the most important aspects in the future. Even for me, after my ACL (injury rehab in 2017), I am more aware of my nutrition, how much protein intake I should have and hydration levels, better understand my body and plan accordingly, in addition to gym and physical fitness. If we have to compete at the highest level to be the top team in the world, we have to take care of ourselves and nutrition is one of the most important parts of that.

IPL for women will help us see higher pressure situations

Smriti Mandhana believes that IPL for women will bring strength to the bench for India and help the girls see higher pressure situations. The inaugural women’s IPL season is expected to begin March 3-26.

Women’s IPL is going to be a great tournament in terms of bench strength. What happened to women’s cricket is that a bench strength was created in the same way. Just as Women’s Big Bash and Women’s 100 did for Australia and England respectively, similarly Women’s IPL will help us see higher pressure situations. So they will be ready when they start playing cricket internationally, India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said in a conversation with ANI.

The Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) will begin next year as a five-team tournament immediately following the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 26.

The Women’s T20 Challenge, which started in 2018 as a one-off two-team game and expanded to a three-team exhibition in 2019 and two more editions in 2020 and 2022, will be replaced by this competition.

While BCCI has not yet finalized the WIPL’s schedule, it will end before the men’s IPL. The IPL for men will probably start in March. It is also likely that WIPL will clash with the first-ever season of the Women’s Pakistan Super League.

Women’s cricket has started to gain popularity in India since the women’s team reached the final of the 2017 ODI World Cup where they lost to England. In 2018, BCCI launched the Women’s T20 Challenge, which was initially a one-match event. But over the years it was expanded to three teams.

Growth on the domestic front in women’s cricket has been tremendous over the eight-year period between 2014-2022. A further breakdown also noted numbers rising to 129 percent in the senior female category and 92 percent in the under-19 category.

WIPL will join The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League and Women’s Big Bash League as T20 leagues that have increased the popularity of women’s cricket worldwide.

(with input from ANI)