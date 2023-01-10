Breaking point: Learn more about the tennis series from Netflix | ATP tour





Netflix is ​​releasing the first five episodes of its new behind-the-scenes tennis series on January 13, Breakpoint. Before launch, ATPTour.com takes a look at everything you need to know about the show, which follows the stars of the ATP Tour and the Hologic WTA Tour closely. What’s Breakpoint? Breakpoint is an upcoming tennis series on Netflix that takes fans behind the scenes of life on the ATP Tour and the Hologic WTA Tour during the 2022 season. The series follows players through their highs – including historic runs at the world’s biggest tournaments – and lows, including career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak. Will all Breakpoint episodes are released all at once? The first five episodes of Breakpoint appears on January 13, just before the start of the Australian Open. Five more episodes will be released in June. How many total episodes are there in Netflix’s first season? Breakpoint? Netflix’s first season Breakpoint will feature 10 episodes ranging from the start of the season in Australia to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Watch teaser for Netflix’s Breakpoint: Which ATP players will be featured in Netflix’s Breakpoint? The ATP players who will be featured in Netflix’s first season Breakpoint are Felix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Is doing Breakpoint with both ATP and WTA players? Yes, both ATP and WTA players feature in Netflix’s Breakpoint. . . . The WTA players who will perform are Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Sloane Stephens, Iga Swiatek and Ajla Tomljanovic. Who are other people appearing in the tennis show on Netflix? Ever since Breakpoint is a behind-the-scenes look at life as a professional tennis player, fans will see members of the players’ support teams, from family members such as Matteo Berrettini’s grandparents to Nick Kyrgios’ longtime friend and manager Daniel Horsfall. There will also be interviews with members of the tennis community, including Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, Paul Annacone and Courtney Nguyen. In which tournaments did the crews follow players in the first five episodes? Tournaments featured in the first five episodes of the show include the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Madrid and Roland Garros. On the ATP side, episodes will include Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios’ run to the Australian Open doubles title, the start of Matteo Berrettini’s season in Australia, Taylor Fritz’s win at the BNP Paribas Open and Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud’s Roland Garros contain. runs. Who produced Netflix’s Breakpoint? that of Netflix Breakpoint was produced by Box To Box Films, the production company behind F1: Drive To Survive. The executive producers are James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin. The show runner is Kari Lia.

