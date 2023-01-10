Powerplay lifts boys’ hockey to 3-1 victory over undefeated DY

(January 9, 2023) The boys’ hockey team went out on Monday to hand Dennis-Yarmouth their first loss of the season thanks to a powerful power play offense and strong play into the net from goalkeeper Griffin Starr as usual in a 3-1 comeback win.

“Everyone played really well. We had to get a bit more physical in the first period, which we didn’t do, but they started to coordinate things in the second and third periods and that went really well, so I’m very happy” said head coach Jack Moran. said.

“We are so limited (with depth) that everyone knows they have to do their job and they did, which was nice. We didn’t just leave it to another player to do it, everyone did their part and that’s what happens when we play like that, in the end you win.”

With Canton Jenkinson, the team’s leading goal scorer heading into the game, sick at home, Nantucket (3-4) moved Braden Knapp up from the blue line to forward and the junior made the most of his attacking time and scored his first goal of the season to tie the game near the end of the second period after Dolphins scored a power play goal in the first.

The Whalers had a 5 to 3 man lead when Ryan Davis pretended to take the puck around the back of the net, but instead stopped on a dime and passed the puck back to Knapp just in front of goal, who capped it to tie the game 1-1.

“We did really good things in terms of power play. We also got a lot of shots which was really beneficial for our guys as they were a little short on the shots during the power play. It was nice to see them step up and start ripping even more,” said Moran.

Nantucket would return to the power play in the closing minutes of the period when Davis stumbled as he initiated a breakaway, but the junior quickly got back to his feet, recovered the puck and covered around a defender before scoring to put the Whalers down. further.

Davis added another goal for Nantucket on the power play in the first minute of the third period when the puck found it in the middle of the ice and the forward skated cleanly through the zone ripping a shot off the post and in for his fourth goal of the season. .

In the net, Starr withstood several flurries of shots and held strong through the final minute as he took a 6-to-4 lead with a Whaler in the box and drew the DY goalkeeper.

Griffin stood on his head again. He played a really good game,” said Moran.

Andrew Lavin filled in for Knapp at the back and played well in a float role, allowing the other three Nantucket defensemen to take occasional breaks.

“In the end he picked up some slack on the penalty kill and he did well. It was nice to see him there and see that we have a little bit of depth in that area,” Moran said.

The Whalers will tie their season record Saturday on the road against St. John Paul II.