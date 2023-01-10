China secures full double quota in WTTC Finals





Chinese rowers achieved their full quota in the doubles tournaments of the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals after winning their second round group matches at the Asia Continental Stage in Doha on Monday. Taking place in the Qatari capital between January 7 and 13, it is the first Asia Continental Stage in WTTC history. A knockout format was used during the group stage of the tournament, as most of the Chinese rowers had a first round due to their higher world rankings. In the second round of the men’s doubles, veteran Ma Long and Yuan Licen recovered from 1-3 to Indian pair Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in full sets. “We didn’t do very well in our first game here. It’s unlikely you play every game at your best level. We fought back point by point today and that’s the most important thing for us,” said Ma. China’s Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin passed Pang Yew En Koen and Singapore’s Quek Izaac in straight sets. Wang Chuqin (L) and Fan Zhendong in action during the WTTC Asia Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 9, 2023. /Xinhua Wang Chuqin (L) and Fan Zhendong in action during the WTTC Asia Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 9, 2023. /Xinhua Reigning Women’s Doubles World Champion Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu defeated Zauresh Akasheva and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova of Kazakhstan 4-0, while their teammates Chen Meng and Wang Yidi Lee defeated Hoi Man Karen and Ng Wing Lam of Hong Kong, China 4-2. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won their mixed doubles match in the second round against Singapore’s Pang Yew En Koen and Wong Xin Ru 4-2. “The opponents showed their attributes and had some good hits. We had ups and downs today, playing better and better as the game went on. It’s good for us to spot some problems during this game,” Wang commented . Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Manyu defeated Lam Siu Hang and Ng Wing Lam from Hong Kong, China 4-2. The second round of the men’s and women’s singles will be held on Tuesday, with five Chinese rowers in each category. The 2023 WTTC Finals will take place in Durban, South Africa from May 20-28. Source(s): Xinhua News Agency

