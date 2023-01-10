6 Vols Sweep Texas Tech, 7-0





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Assertive singles action took the sixth-ranked Tennessee men’s tennis team to a 7-0 sweep of Texas Tech Monday afternoon at Goodfriend Tennis Center. Assertive singles action took the sixth-ranked Tennessee men’s tennis team to a 7-0 sweep of Texas Tech Monday afternoon at Goodfriend Tennis Center. Tennessee (2-0) dropped just a single set in the convincing win, along with winning the double for the second consecutive day. The first doubles victory for the Vols came on court two, behind a 6-2 effort by Emil Hudd and Angel Diaz about Piotr Pawlak and Franco Ribero from Texas Tech. The UT duo won 62 percent of the total number of points of that match, accounting for 80 percent of the first services. Not too far behind was the 6-4 win over No. 3 doubles van John Monday and Blaise Bicknell who defeated Sebastian Abboud and Tyler Stewart of the Red Raiders (0-1). Shunsuke Mitsui and Pat Harper went unfinished on court one on 5-all. Tennessee’s 86e-ranked Bicknell took the match for the first time as a Vol. His 7-5, 6-1 win for the No. 4 singles spot over Stewart saw him take a double lead to begin the second set. The first singles to finish was 59e– placed Mitsui on lane one. Mitsui dropped just three games in his 6-3, 6-0 victory over Texas Tech’s Reed Collier, taking 73 percent of the points in set two and limiting Collier to just a 29 percent success rate, 5/17, on service points. Next in the singles finishing order was Diaz in sixth place. It was a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Pawlak for the senior from Ecuador, playing in that sixth-place finish for the second time in his career. The Vols took a 5-0 lead after 81st-ranked Hudd defeated Ribero of the Red Raiders, 6-4, 6-2. Hudd won 36 of his 41 service points in the afternoon, a whopping 88 percent in the 18-game run. Boris Kozlov jumped out to a 2-0 start to his Tennessee double career, beating Abboud 6-3, 6-4. Monday secured the sweep for the Vols, winning on court two 6-4, 6-7 (11), 1-0 (10-6) against fifth year Dimitrios Azoidis. GOOD START Tennessee’s 13 combined team points on Sunday and Monday mark the most accumulated points in the first two games of the year since 2018. It also marks the first time 13 points are accumulated in the first two games of the season played against different opponents since 2016 . NEXT ONE Tennessee takes to the court again on Saturday, January 14 for a home double-header against Tennessee Tech. The morning game starts at 10 AM ET, followed by the next game at 2 PM. RESULTS

Doubles 1. Pat Harper / Shunsuke Mitsui (TENN) vs. Reed Collier/Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) 5-5, unfinished

2. Emil Hudd / Angel Diaz (TENN) def. Piotr Pawlak/Franco Ribero (TTU) 6-2

3. John Monday / Blaise Bicknell (TENN) def. Sebastian Abboud/Tyler Stewart (TTU) 6-4 Order of completion: (2,3) Single people 1. #59 Shunsuke Mitsui (TENN) def. Reed Collier (TTU) 6-3, 6-0

2. John Monday (TENN) def. Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) 6-4, 6-7 (11-13), 1-0 (10-6)

3. #81 Emil Hudd (TENN) def. Franco Ribero (TTU) 6-4, 6-2

4. #86 Blaise Bicknell (TENN) def. Tyler Stewart (TTU) 7-5, 6-1

5. Boris Kozlov (TENN) def. Sebastian Abboud (TTU) 6-3, 6-4

6. Angel Diaz (TENN) def. Piotr Pawlak (TTU) 6-2, 6-2 Order of completion: (1,6,4,3,5,2)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utsports.com/news/2023/1/9/mens-tennis-6-vols-sweep-texas-tech-7-0.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos