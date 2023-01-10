UGA football vs. TCU game score, national championship live updates

INGLEWOOD, California. Georgia secured back-to-back national titles with an emphatic 65-7 victory over TCU here at SoFi Stadium.

Stetson Bennett ends his career with a total of six touchdowns.

22:55 | Georgia football kneels to win back-to-back national championship

Georgia wins 65-7 to win consecutive national titles.

10:43 pm | Georgia freshman Branson Robinson continues Bulldog domination

Georgia scores again. Freshman Branson Robinson scores on a 19-yard run as Georgia leads 65-7.

22:38 | Curtain calls continue as Georgia soccer coach Kirby Smart honors Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo

Georgia coach Kirby Smart called a timeout to get credit for defensive players Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, Chris Smith and others who may be playing their last game in a Bulldog uniform.

22:25 | Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett gets end of curtain call

Georgia Football called for a timeout in the third quarter so quarterback Stetson Bennett could get a rousing ovation from Bulldog marry. Coach Kirby Smart met him on the field and hugged his senior. Carson Beck entered the game with Georgia ahead 52-7.

10:10 pm | Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett continues big night

Stetson Bennett throws his fourth touchdown of the night, hitting Ladd McConkey for a 14-yard score. Georgia extends its blowout to 52-7 over TCU. Bennett is now good for six touchdowns tonight, 304 yards passing and 39 rushing.

21:56 | Georgia cornerback Javon Bullard out for game with shoulder injury

ESPN reports that Bullard is out for the rest of the game.

9:50 pm | Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers pulls in touchdown pass

Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers’ big night continues. The Napa, California native reeled in a 22-yard touchdown from Stetson Bennett to extend Georgia’s lead to 45-7. Bowers now has 7 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. He added 15 yards to a few rushes.

21:36 | Georgia cornerback Javon Bullard is out with a shoulder injury

Georgia cornerback Javon Bullard had the first two Georgia interceptions of his career in the first half, but he headed through the tunnel here with an undisclosed injury.

ESPN radio reporter Ian Fitzsimmons reported on Twitter that Bullard came out of the x-ray room with a left shoulder injury.

Bullard also has a fumble recovery in the game.

21:11 | Turnover and touchdown for Georgia Bulldogs

Javon Bullard’s second interception of the game gave Georgia excellent field position. Stetson Bennett hit AD Mitchell for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 26 seconds left in the half. It’s 38-7.

21:05 | Georgia foul steamrollers TCU Horned Frogs

Kendall Milton, a California boy, scored on the left side, on a 1-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs offense has 349 yards as the Bulldogs open a 31-7 lead with 1:19 left in the first half.

20:41 | Stetson Bennett and Bulldogs open 17 points lead

Stetson Bennett is Georgia’s leading rusher with 39 yards on 3 carries on his 6-yard touchdown run on a designed play. Georgia scored on all four drives to lead 24-7 with 8:30 left in the first half.

20:23 | Stetson Bennett TD pass extends Bulldog’s lead

Stetson Bennett is 8 of 9 for 121 yards on a 37-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Ladd McConkey. Georgia 17-7 with 2:43 left in the first quarter.

20:15 | Bust in pass coverage leads TCU to get its first points

Max Duggan completed a 60-yard pass after Javon Bullard got lost in cover and Duggan scored on a 2-yard touchdown run as TCU cut Georgia’s lead to 10-7 with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

20:05 | Christopher Smith forced a fumble for a Bulldogs field goal

Georgia safety Christopher Smith swept the ball away from Derius Davis and Javon Bullard recovered to give the Bulldogs great field position. However, the Bulldogs were unable to cash in and settled for a 24-yard Jack Podlesny field goal. Georgia 10-0 with 6:51 left in the first quarter.

19:56 | Stetson Bennett’s touchdown run puts Georgia ahead early

Stetson Bennett’s 21-yard touchdown on a designed run gives Georgia a 7-0 lead with 11:01 left in the first quarter. Bulldogs went 5 plays in 57 yards with Bennett completing all three passes.

19:05 | Updates for Georgia TE Darnell Washington and OT Warren McClendon

Just got back from the field and now Darnell Washington is trailing Brock Bowers with the tight end. Washington may be a little slower in making his cuts after his ankle injury. Offensive tackle Warren McClendon (MCL) appears to be working with the No. 2 unit behind Armius Mims on right tackle. Outside linebacker Chazz Chambliss appears to have a sleeve for his hyperextended knee.

6:10 pm | Georgia assistant coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe chats with former colleagues

Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is catching up with some TCU staffers. He spent several weeks on the staff under Sonny Dykes after joining him from SMU at the end of last season.

He has seen the growth of TCU quarterback Max Duggan.

Going back to my time in Kansas, SMU and now here, it’s been great to see its development and maturation, said Uzo-Diribe. It’s hard when you have to make a game plan for a guy like that.

5:50 pm | Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is now on the scene

Kirby Smart is here with three Georgia State Troopers accompanying him as he walks the field with two cameramen capturing his every step. Josh Brooks, the Bulldogs’ athletic director, gave Smart a quick handshake and hug as he began his walk around the field while wearing Air Buds.

17:32 | TCU arrives first at SoFi Stadium

More than two hours before kick-off, the halls are packed with fans of both teams. Hard to tell who had more based on walking through there. The lines to buy CFP swag were pretty thick.

TCU is warming up on the field for Georgia. Singer Kelsea Ballerini plays outside the stadium, which was shown on the large video boards above the pitch. Nick Saban and Dan Mullen both do TV work. Greg Sankey, the SEC Commissioner, is also present, of course.

17:08 | Georgia coordinator Will Muschamp on those passing yards at Ohio State

Georgia’s defensive players and coordinators again faced pass defense questions before this game.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bulldogs narrow Peach Bowl victory.

We can play better, said co-defense coordinator Will Muschamp. We tackled much better against Ohio State. We improved there.

Here’s how he handled the breakdowns against Ohio State.

You have 14 points on coded passes, he said. CJ Stroud extended the game. You are in pattern match coverage. You have to go up against (Marvin) Harrison on two of them and he’s pretty good. They had some good designs. On one, they caught us pushing the motocross boot for a touchdown. I thought they did well offensively and there are things we can do better, especially from a coaching point of view and a playing point of view.

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston knows there could be chances against the Bulldogs in the passing game, but at the same time said that with the holes and all they had in their defensive passing game, we can’t go into the game expecting it to be will be the same for us. We should expect them to come into the game with those bugs fixed and playing their best game. We also expect to come out and play our best game.

16:46 | TCU runs back down the road from home

TCU running back Emari Demarcado grew up about a 15 minute walk from his home to this stadium.

He remembers it as a child as Hollywood Park Race track.

It wasn’t there when I was growing up, it was just the Forum and the Forum was closed, he said. For me, SoFi is still like brand new to me. I’m like a tourist every time I pass by. Being able to play there is crazy, because I’ve never been there until (Friday).

16:33 | Georgia K Jack Podlesny on feeling pain for the Ohio State counterpart

Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny didn’t know Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles personally, but he said the kicking world is tight, so he felt he could reach him after Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal wide left to give the Bulldogs the 42-41 to give. Peach Bowl won.

I was able to reach him just before he could walk into the tunnel just to send him a little message,” Podlesny said. ‘I wasn’t expecting an answer at all. I then sent him a message. I wished him luck because he’s on his way out. It’s hard to leave the house with such a kick, especially in your sixth year.

Podlesny got some extra field goal work at the end of Saturday practice at this stadium. He is 25 of 30 on the season and goes 2 for 4 in the Peach Bowl.

16:15 | Today’s officials, game captains include Matthew Stafford

Today’s crew on duty is from the ACC. Referee is Jeff Heaser. He led the crew for the Kentucky-Iowa Citrus Bowl on January 2.

Three Georgia football players in their final college game will be game captains: quarterback Stetson Bennett, safety Chris Smith and injured outside linebacker Nolan Smith. Center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is also captain.

Georgia’s honorary captain is Matthew Stafford, the Super Bowl-winning QB for the Rams. Former TCU running back LaDainian Tomlinson is the Honorary Captain of the Horned Frogs

Where and when do the Georgia Bulldogs play the TCU Horned Frogs?

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

When: Monday, January 9, 7:30 p.m

