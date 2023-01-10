Tennis-Humbert’s three-year reign in Auckland ends with a first-round loss





(Reuters) Ugo Humbert’s three-year reign as Auckland Open champion came to an end on Tuesday when Christopher Eubanks beat the Frenchman 7-6(4) 7-6(3) and sixth-seeded American John Isner also left the tournament in the first round. Humbert won the event, his first success on the ATP tour, when it was last played in 2020, but lost to the US qualifier in a pair of tiebreaks. I played some pretty good balls throughout the game and I think my ease and playing a lot of tiebreaks in a lot of my games today had a pretty good effect, so I’m pretty happy, said Eubanks. The Auckland Open has returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Tuesday’s games were moved indoors and played without fans due to the impending arrival of Cyclone Hale. The day started with Isner, a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2018, falling down when he lost to Gregoire Barrere in three sets. Barrere won the tie 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 to defeat the great serve American, who was beaten despite shooting down 56 aces. Eubanks next takes on Belgium’s David Goffin, while Barrere will face compatriot Constant Lestienne in the second round. Meanwhile, Australia’s Alex de Minaur continued his impressive form at the start of the season by defeating former world number three Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-4 in the Kooyong Classic exhibition event. The win comes a week after the Minaur beat defending Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal at the United Cup in Sydney. Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, will play at the Australian Open, where he was a finalist in 2020, having received a wild card while continuing his comeback from a wrist injury. (Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; editing by Christopher Cushing)

