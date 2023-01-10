Mueller, Bulldogs collar Cardinals in hockey clash | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT — Makenna Mueller doubled her season goal production with two flicks of the wrist. Mueller scored back-to-back goals to activate Minnesota River’s 3-0 lead in the first period before assisting Adrianna Bixby’s lone goal of the third to help the Bulldogs take the Fairmont Area Cardinals, 4-0 during Big South Conference hockey action Monday night. “We weren’t tired, we could just find a spark in the attack tonight,” said Cardinal head coach Eric Householder, whose team was outscored by a 48-13 margin at Fairmont’s Martin County Arena. “It’s done. We can’t change that outcome, so we have to move on. Tomorrow is another game to focus on.” Mueller, who moved to third on the Bulldogs’ roster with 12 points on four goals and eight assists, alertly picked up the loose puck at the crease and aimed her shot over Fairmont Area goaltender Hadley Artz’s left shoulder and into the band top right. Mueller’s unassisted score came at the time of 3:38. Five minutes later, Mueller turned Bixby’s soaring blast into the air and tapped the puck into the top right corner for a 2-0 Bulldogs margin at 10:35. Shaylan Dunphy also got an assist on the game. Macey Portner then produced the play of the game by tracking down a slipping puck, storming the right wing and wristing a top shelf stunner through a bit of space between Artz and the pipe for an unassisted goal and a 3-0 lead with 5:21 left in the first 17-minute frame. However, Artz slammed the brakes on the Bulldogs offensive manners during the second period despite Minnesota River’s 15–4 shot-on-target advantage. Bixby and Mueller traded roles during the third segment to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 4–0. Zetta Haugen filtered a pass to a breaking Mueller, who fired through the left wing and created chaos in the crease. Bixby managed to find the loose puck near the door and tapped in a low net-finding shot with 8:45 left in regulation. Bella Larson created the Cardinals’ best offensive chance of the game at 12:44 in the opening frame. Larson pushed the puck away from a Bulldog player while Fairmont Area was on the short end of a power play situation, grabbed the Ebony Rocket and hit a right scorcher to Minnesota River goaltender Annika Magelee, who blocked the blast. Magelee, who scored the shutout by stopping all 13 Fairmont Area shots on target, denied Abi Sundeen’s right wing shot with 5:44 left in the first period. Magelee then sent off the Cardinals’ Hannah Goerndt empty-handed by antagonizing the senior forward with 6 minutes left in regulation. Fairmont Area (3-7-2) will play host to Mankato West tonight at 7 p.m. in a non-conference game at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont. Minnesota River (7-6-1) plays host to Waconia at Le Sueur on Friday night. MN River 3-0-1–4 Fairmont 0-0-0-0 Score play 1st period MNR–Makenna Mueller (unassisted), 3:38. MNR–Makenna Mueller (Adrianna Bixby, Shaylan Dunphy), 10:35. MNR – Macey Portner (unassisted), 5:21. 2nd period No scoring. 3rd period MNR – Adrianna Bixby (Makenna Mueller, Zetta Haugen), 8:45. Shots on target: Minnesota River 19-15-14-48; Fairmont area 4-4-5-13. Saves: Hadley Artz (FA) 44; Annika Magele (MNR) Penalties: Fairmont Area 2 for 4 minutes; Minnesota River 2 for 4 minutes. Power Play Odds: Fairmont Area 0-for-2; Minnesota River 0-for-2. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

