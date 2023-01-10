Sports
Illini Face Nebraska in Lincoln on Tuesday
|Likely entrées from Illinois
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|wt.
|Jr.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Remark
|G
|1
|Senior Harris
|6-4
|160
|Fri.
|4.3
|1.9
|0.9
|Career-high 3 steals, +13 against Wisconsin
|G
|0
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|6-6
|225
|sr.
|17.6
|5.5
|3.2
|24 points, 8 rebounds against Wisconsin
|G/V
|24
|Matthew Mayer
|6-9
|225
|gr.
|10.1
|4.6
|1.2
|15.1 ppg over the last 7 games (106)
|F
|33
|Coleman Hawkins
|6-10
|225
|Jr.
|10.0
|6.3
|3.5
|20 pts, career-high 6 treys vs. Wisconsin
|F
|42
|Dain Dainja
|6-9
|270
|r-su.
|10.1
|5.7
|0.5
|71.4% FG (18th in NCAA in 2FG%)
|From the bank
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|wt.
|Jr.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Remark
|F
|2
|connor served
|6-9
|235
|Jr.
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|Academic All-Big Ten
|G
|3
|Jayden Eps
|6-2
|190
|Fri.
|9.7
|1.9
|1.4
|15 points against Wisconsin
|G
|5
|A. J. Redd
|6-3
|160
|Fri.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Former manager now on roster
|G
|10
|Luke Goode
|6-7
|200
|So.
|2.0
|1.8
|0.5
|statistics 2021-22; sidelined (foot injury)
|C
|12
|Brandon Love
|7-0
|220
|Jr.
|1.3
|1.7
|0.1
|Academic All-Big Ten
|G
|15
|RJ Melendez
|6-7
|205
|So.
|6.6
|3.3
|0.7
|90.5% foot (19-21)
|G/F
|20
|Ty Rogers
|6-6
|200
|Fri.
|1.8
|2.8
|1.0
|Career-high 6 points vs Penn St.
|G
|22
|Paxton director
|6-4
|180
|Fri.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Illinois State Champion
|F
|25
|Zakaria Perrin
|6-10
|220
|Fri.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Joined Illinion on December 21
|G
|55
|Sky Clark
|6-3
|200
|Fri.
|7.0
|3.7
|2.1
|Announced departure of team January 6
Head coach Brad Underwood
Career Record: 213-98(.685), 10th year
In Illinois: 104-71(.594), 6th year
Big Ten: 56-46(.554)
Serial Notes vs. Nebraska
All time record: Illinois leads 19-8
Stripe: Illinois W-5
Last meeting: #25 Illinois 81, Nebraska 71 (January 11, 2022 in Lincoln)
Recording at Lincoln:Illinois leads 6-5
Stripe at Lincoln: Illinois W-2
Underwood vs. Nebraska:6-2
Opening tips
Illinois travels to Lincoln, Nebraska in search of its first road win and looking for consecutive wins for the first time since Nov. 25-29, facing the Cornhuskers on Tuesday night (8 p.m., BTN).
Illinois continues its six-game streak in 15 days from January 4-19, with two-day preparations for all six games.
Victorious in its last two trips to Pinnacle Bank Arena, Illinois is aiming for its first-ever 3-game win streak in Lincoln.
Nebraska leads Illinois in the Big Ten standings, entering a game for the first time since February 2, 2019.
Illinois is the only team in the country with two kenpom top-10 wins (No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Texas).
Illinois leads the country with three AP top-15 wins (No. 2 Texas, No. 8 UCLA and No. 14 Wisconsin), joined by Alabama and Arizona.
Matthew Mayer scored in double digits in six of their last seven games. He averages 15.1 ppg over this stretch (106), shooting 51.4% from the field (36-70) and 45.2% from three (19-42).
Terrence Shannon Jr. is one of only three power conference players to average at least 17 points, five rebounds and three assists (Jalen Pickett-Penn State and Trayce Jackson-Davis-Indiana).
Shannon ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring (17.6 ppg), and is second in made (76) and free throw attempts (99).
Shannon ranks fifth in the Big Ten with five 20-point games. He scored 24 in Saturday’s win over No. 14 Wisconsin, his second most points against a power conference foe this season.
After scoring four points in the season’s lowest vs. Penn State on December 10, Shannon scores an average of 17.2 points over the last five games (86).
Coleman Hawkins is one of two national players to average at least 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal (Jalen Slawson-Furman).
After opening the season 5-of-8 of three, Hawkins shot just 22.2% past the arc in the next 13 games before blasting away for a career-highs six treys in nine attempts in Saturday’s victory over No. 14 Wisconsin.
freshman Jayden Eps has 48 points over the last four games (12.0 ppg) after totaling 21 points in the previous four games (5.3 ppg). Eps coming off a 15-point performance against the Badgers.
Dain Dainja has averaged 11.0 points (44) and 6.8 rebounds (27) over the last four games, led by a career-high 22 points vs. Bethune Cookman on December 29..
Daina ranks 18th nationally in 2-point field goal percentage at 71.4% (65–91).
Daina made at least 60% of the field in 12 of 15 matches.
Illinois is a balanced offensive team, with four players scoring in double digits and seven averaging at least 6.6 points.
Illinois has had five players record a 20-point game this season and eight players score in the double digits.
Five different players were Illinois’ top scorer in a game, while seven different players were the top UI rebounder in a game.
Illinois leads the Big Ten and ranks seventh in the nation in blocked shots, averaging 5.9 bpg.
Illinois has defeated 13 of 15 opponents and is No. 27 in the NCAA with an average rebound margin of 6.5.
The Illinois reserves combine to score 24 points per game, placing them second in the Big Ten. Illini’s bench outscored his opponent in 12 of 15 matches, and by an average of 8.5 points.
Illinois makes 9.1 three-pointers per game, ranks second in the Big Ten and 36th nationally. Last season, the Illini set a single-season school record, averaging 8.9 threes made.
Illinois posted a season-best 52.6% of three in the win over Wisconsin, going 10-of-19. The Illini shot 28.2% behind the bow in his first three Big Ten games (20-71).
The Illini defense forces 15.5 turnovers per game, ranking third in the B1G. Illinois scores an average of 16.8 points on opponent turnover.
Illinois has six newcomers under the current 8-man rotation. The Illinois rotation has five undergrads: three true freshmen and two sophomores.
Illinois is a dramatically different team this season, with three power-five transfers and five freshmen in a top-10 ranked recruiting class, making eight scholarship entrants.
Illinois’ revamped roster ranks No. 300 in experience and No. 346 in minutes of continuity by kenpom, ahead of just three power conference teams.
Illinois replaces all five regular starters, the top five leading scorers and a total of 10 players from last year’s Big Ten champions. De Illini lost 86% of his points, 80% of his rebounds and 83% of his minutes played from a year ago.
Illinois is the winningest team in the Big Ten over the past three seasons, recording a 45-19 scoreline in league games. The Illini won the regular season championship in 2022, led the conference in wins while winning a B1G Tournament crown in 2021, and finished one game behind the title in 2020.
Last Time Out: Illini 79, #14 Wisconsin 69Box Score
The home win over No. 14 Wisconsin helped the Illini improve this season to 3-2 vs. top-15 opponents, as well as earning neutral victories over No. 8 UCLA and No. 2 Texas
Illinois has won 14 of its last 22 games against ranked teams.
Illinois has won five in a row against Wisconsin, the longest streak over the Badgers since the 1980s, when the Illini won 16 consecutive wins from February 12, 1981 through January 12, 1989.
Illinois had an offensive efficiency score of 115.3, his best against a major opponent this season.
Illinois shot a season-high 52.6% (10-19) from 3-point range.
Illinois made treys in double digits for the sixth time this season.
Illinois posted a rebounding 37-34 lead. The Illini have now defeated 13 of their 15 opponents this season.
Terrence Shannon Jr. notched a game-high 24 points for his team-leading 12th double-digit scoring game of the season.
It was Shannon‘s most points in the last 11 games, and his fifth game with more than 20 points this season.
Ranked No. 2 in the B1G in both free throws made and attempted, Shannon added to that total by going 9-of-12 on the foul line against the Badgers.
Shannon also brought down the team’s most eight rebounds, his fifth game as the Illini’s leading rebounder.
Coleman Hawkins scored 20 points (7-11 FG), including a career-high six 3-pointers on nine attempts.
Hawkins now has 14 career double-digit scoring games and has gone over 10 points seven times this season.
Hawkins20 points shy of only his career-high 23 set in the season opener vs. Eastern Illinois (November 7) when he knocked down a then-career-best five treys.
freshman Jayden Eps scored 15 points off the bench, his 10th double-digit scoring game of the season and fourth in a row.
Matthew Mayer scored 10 points, all in the second half.
Mayer has now reached double digits on seven occasions, including six of the Illini’s last seven games dating back to a season-high 21 points in Illinois vs. No. 2 Texas on December 6.
Full Illinois Game Notes (pdf)
|
Sources
