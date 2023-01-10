Sports
Selfish: Buttler passes judgment on Archer’s return to competitive cricket | Cricket
Jofra Archer returns to competitive cricket for the first time in almost 18 months, representing MI Cape Town in the South African T20 Cricket League. The English pacemaker has been sidelined since March 2021 due to elbow problems and a stress fracture.
England limited overs captain Jos Buttler expressed his excitement for Archer’s comeback in the inaugural edition of SA20. Archer’s Cape Town will play against Buttler’s Paar on Tuesday in Cape Town. Before the match, Buttler revealed that he was ‘selfishly’ looking forward to Archer’s return due to his England captaincy.
India starts ODI World Cup build-up with Sri Lanka series
“You know, selfish, I’m excited to see Jofra Archer back on the pitch. Jofra has been out for a long time due to a number of injuries and selfishly, as England white ball captain, I’m excited to see him back and available and play cricket,” Buttler said via the Paarl Royals Twitter account.
“So I think that’s a treat for everyone around the world. The x-factor player is back on the field. So we’re going to have to be at your best to fight him because he’s a superstar. I like it a great moment to see him playing competitive cricket again,” he concluded. Archer represented England in 13 Tests, 17 ODIs and 12 T20Is, taking 42, 30 and 14 wickets respectively.
Archer made his England debut on May 3, 2019, in an ODI against Ireland. He won the 2019 Cricket World Cup with England and played in all matches as they won the final where he bowled the super after the game ended in a draw against New Zealand. He was also named in the tournament’s Team of the Tournament. He hopes to put on a good show in SA20, with the tournament being played from January 10 to February 11.
