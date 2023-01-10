Georgia Bulldogs beat TCU to repeat as college football championsExBulletin



change caption Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The University of Georgia Bulldogs showed them why best team in college football again. With a relentless and dominant performance in the national championship game, Georgia swept Texas Christian University 65-7 to finish undefeated and repeat as national champions.

The 65 points scored by Georgia are the most in a championship game (BCS/College Football Playoff).

TCU came in as one huge underdog and the team had no answer for Georgia. After the kickoff, Georgia stopped TCU’s opening drive, then scored first with a 21-yard rushing touchdown by senior quarterback Stetson Bennett. The Bulldogs marched down the field in less than three minutes, cutting through TCU’s defense.

It was a sign of things to come.



change caption Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

UGA forced a fumble on the Horned Frogs’ next offensive effort and the turnover led Georgia to score another 24-yard field goal to go up 10–0 midway through the first quarter.

But the third-ranked TCU answered on its next ride. Quarterback Max Duggan marched the Horned Frogs 75 yards for a score. Like the Georgia QB, Duggan, the Heisman second, rushed for a touchdown to cut the Bulldog lead to 10-7. It would be TCU’s only points of the game.

Georgia immediately responded with a 37-yard Bennett touchdown pass to extend the lead to 17-7. The Bulldog defense stopped TCU in the next series, then marched 92 yards for another Stetson Bennett touchdown for Georgia’s 24–7 lead in the second quarter.

A Duggan interception led to another Bulldog touchdown before halftime.



change caption Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Georgia simply dominated, leading 38-7 at halftime and scoring on all six of his possessions (the first team to do so in the playoffs). The Bulldogs scored 354 yards of offense in the half and averaged 9 yards per game.

TCU started the second half on a positive note, forcing a punt from Georgia. But the Horned Frog’s offense was again hampered and the Bulldogs picked up where they left off with another touchdown pass from Bennett to extend the lead to 45-7.

With 11 minutes left in the third quarter, the game was all but over.

Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett would account for six touchdowns (two rushing and four passing) and was pulled from the game at 95 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Georgia came into the game undefeated (14-0) and the defending champion. Led by Bennett (a former walk-on QB), Georgia overwhelmed the Southeastern Conference, the top conference in college football. Georgia was number one for most of the season.

Texas Christian is a private university in Fort Worth, Texas, with a registration of about 12,000. It entered the title game with a 13-1 record and the Big 12 Conference champions. Before the season began, TCU was picked to finish seventh in the conference and had a 200 to 1 chance to win the national championship. But the Horned Frogs surprised legions of football fans all season long with their ability to win. However, they could not pass Georgia in the most important game of the year.

The Southeastern Conference dominated the Division I FBS college football playoffs. Since 2014 when the GVB started, an SEC team has won the title six times. Prior to Georgia, no team had repeated as national champions in the CFP era.

A remarkable Bulldog did not witness the victory. Georgia’s famed mascot, Uga X, didn’t make the trip to Southern California for the championship game. The bulldog is a common item at Georgia games wearing a UGA uniform and hanging out in an air conditioned doghouse on the sidelines. His owners told it WTOC television the field flight would have been too much for the 9-year-old bulldog.

It is safe to say that Uga X will enjoy the upcoming victory parade in Athens, Georgia.