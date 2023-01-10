Tennis and pickleball courts can be added





By DAVID MELSON – [email protected] Improvements to tennis and pickleball facilities at HV Griffin Park are being proposed by Shelbyville Recreation Department as part of the park’s master plan. The city is applying for a grant application for a Local Parks and Education Fund Grant from the Division of Recreation Educational Services of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Pre-application for federal funding is due Feb. 15, Shelbyville City Council members were told at a study session last week. The cost is estimated to be $1.25 to $1.5 million, with the city raising a share estimated at $625,000-$750,000. The city must initially fund the entire project and submit requests for reimbursement. The request, if granted, will be included in the city’s budget for fiscal year 2023-24, Recreation Director Mike Alsup said. Alsup said he will consult with an engineer about a more precise grant application amount. There are plans for eight tennis courts and six pickleball courts. The park currently contains four tennis courts and four pickleball courts. •Two new lighted tennis courts will be considered “championship courts” with a shaded courtyard including grandstands, Alsup said. •Two illuminated pickleball courts. •The existing tennis courts will be repaved, with two lines for both tennis and pickleball. •Accessibility improvements planned in accordance with the American Disabilities Act. Councilman Marilyn Ewing asked Alsup about toilets that comply with the American Disabilities Act. Alsup said several existing restrooms are accessible, acknowledging that some in the park don’t meet those standards. All current tennis courts are used year-round for recreational play, Alsup said. The Shelbyville Central High School and Harris Middle School tennis teams consider HV Griffin Park their home court, and Community High School sometimes uses its facilities. Ewing asked if the recreation department has any other major projects. Outdated lighting is being replaced at Never Rest Park and possibly at the larger Babe Ruth field at HV Griffin Park, Alsup said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.t-g.com/stories/tennis-pickleball-courts-may-be-added,79215 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos