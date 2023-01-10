Sports
Women’s Hockey Hosts Education Day Tuesday morning in St. Lawrence
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard women’s hockey and Harvard Athletics will host their second-ever Education Day this Tuesday when the St. Lawrence Saints come to the Bright-Landry Hockey Center. The Crimson (4-10-2, 3-7-2, ECACH) and the Saints (10-12-0, 4-5-0 ECACH) take on nearly 1,000 sixth graders, who will spend the day in Cambridge at enjoy the match.
Scouting of the league
St. Lawrence enters the game after splitting the last two series against ECAC opponents. The Saints defeated Dartmouth before falling to the Crimson late in the third period (December 3) and bounced back from the break with a 5–0 win over Brown before it. fall to No. 3 Yale, 4-2.
Harvard played one of its best games of the season the last time it faced St. Lawrence, scoring a pair of goals and recording its fourth win of the season. Ellie Bayard scored a power play goal, while Mia Biotti put the Crimson over the edge with a goal at 19:28 in the third period.
Harvard holds an all-time record of 44-17-9 against the Saints and is undefeated in their last eight games against the northern foe.
Last timeout
The Crimson dropped both games played over the weekend, falling first in a hard-fought battle with the No. 3/3 Quinnipiac Bobcats on the ice at Frozen Fenway. Harvard battled through the rough weather conditions, allowing the powerful Bobcats to cash in on the narrow loss.
Harvard then traveled to Princeton, where it lost a 3-0 game to its Ivy League rival. Harvard beat the Tigers for most of the game, but couldn’t find the back of the net as it fell to 4-10-2 on the season.
Dutch warming
junior center, Shannon Dutch, is starting to find her stride, which is good news for the Crimson as it begins its march into the ECAC playoffs. The Canadian has scored points in three of her last six games, including a goal in Harvard’s game at Fenway Park.
Hollands was also solid on the throw-in point, winning 35 draws in the last four games.
Dominant on the dot
primary care centre, Kristin Della Rovere, dominates the faceoff circle so far this season, recording 285 wins on the spot. Her .621 win percentage accounts for No. 7 in the country among qualified centers (100 or more attempts).
Despite having played fewer matches, Della Rovere is still fourth in the country with a total of 285 wins. The senior captain has also won 10 or more draws in 15 consecutive matches, the longest streak of her career. KDR is coming off a 25-win night in St. Lawrence in her final appearance against the Saints.
As a team, Harvard ranks third in ECAC and No. 12 in the nation with a .527 winning pct. on the dot.
Punishment skill
Harvard was solid with the penalty kill in 2022, holding opponents to just six goals on 47 power plays. The figure ranks fifth in the conference and is number 13 in the country. The team recently conceded its first power play goal since November, ending a 15-point penalty kill streak for the group. The score was the longest of the season for the Crimson.
The Crimson have also made the most of tricky situations in 2022/23, scoring three short goals in the first half of the season.
PellicciSolid between the pipes
sophomore goalkeeper, Alex Pelliccihas started every game in the net for the Crimson, leading her team to a stellar goalkeeping effort so far in 2022-23.
Pellicci has saved more than 40 shots six times this season and has saved more than 50 shots in two games. Her 54 and 51 save games make her just the second Crimson goaltender to record two 50-plus save games in the same season in program history. Her 54 saves against Yale also ranked third all-time for a Crimson goaltender.
Her 577 saves is the eighth-highest total in the country, despite playing fewer games than her opponents. Pellicci’s .922 save percentage ranks No. 18 in the country.
Pellicci is on track to make 1,082 saves in 2022, breaking the season record of 927 Lindsay Reed in 2018-19.
Lester leads the nation
Sophomore forward Paige Lester has scored two short goals this season, tying with twelve other players for most in the country. Lester is also only the fourth Harvard student-athlete to accomplish this feat in the past decade.
Lester’s short goal against UNH also served as the winning goal. That’s only the third time the feat has been accomplished in the past decade and the first time since Dominique Petrie ’21 did against Union in 2019-20.
Davidson Adams is DFearful
sophomore forward, Gabi Davidson Adams, is starting to find her rhythm as she gets more playing time in 2022-23. The winger has amassed five points this season and is currently second in the team with four goals scored. GDA lit the lamp against Boston College (Nov. 22) after posting goals in back-to-back games against Union (Nov. 4) and RPI (Nov. 5).
One of the youngest teams in the country
77 percent of Crimson skaters are sophomores or freshmen, giving them the highest percentage of underclass women in the ECAC and the second highest in the country. The only school with more is Stonehill College, which just moved up to Division I in 2022.
Cornell and Union are the only schools close to Harvard as they hold 70 and 68 percent of the marks in the undergraduate category.
Bloomer is back
After suffering an injury earlier this season, senior captain, Anne Bloomerreturned to the lineup in style, scoring a goal in her first game back before recording the primary assist on the game-winning goal in her second game back.
Bloomer has been the Crimson’s most reliable offensive asset as she leads the team with 11 points in 11 games. Bloomer has scored points in seven of the eleven games played this season and is second on the team to co-captain Kristin Della Roverewho has scored a point in eight games this season.
Chorske scores a penalty kick
Against No. 5/4 Colgate on Nov. 11 Hannah Chorske was awarded a penalty after tripping in an attempt to escape. Chorkse put the moves on Raider’s goalkeeper to score Harvard’s first penalty goal since 2018.
100 Game Club
Senior captains Anne Bloomer, Kristin Della Rovere and Kira Willoughby all joined the 100 game club after reaching the milestone earlier this season.
Courtney Hyland (75 games played) is the next skater in line to break the milestone.
Flying hit the ice
It wasn’t long before the Crimson put up a score against Dartmouth on October 21. In fact it only took 11 seconds for captain, Kristin Della Rovere to score against the Big Green, which goes down as the fastest goal in team history and tied for the eighth goal in NCAA history.
KDR won the opening game back to freshman defenseman, Jade Arnonwho cycled the puck onto the boards Anne Bloomer who found a darting KDR in the slot. The senior forward threw the puck into the back of the net, writing her name in the history books in the process.
Scoring first was key for Harvard in 2022-23 as the team has a 3-0-2 score when they strike first compared to a 1-8-0 score when they allow it first goal.
|
Sources
2/ https://gocrimson.com/news/2023/1/9/womens-ice-hockey-womens-hockey-hosts-education-day-takes-on-st-lawrence-tuesday-morning.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The government has announced a new energy rate discount scheme for businesses.
- Women’s Hockey Hosts Education Day Tuesday morning in St. Lawrence
- Halton School Board imposes dress code on teachers
- Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Very Happy Megawati Reveals PDI Perjuangan Presidential Candidates Among Their Own Cadres
- Google Trends Data for Each OW1 Hero Release – General Discussion
- Qatar threatens to cut off gas supplies to Europe amid anger over European Parliament corruption allegations
- India’s Narendra Modi issues postage stamp honoring migrant workers
- Tennis and pickleball courts can be added
- Humboldt County Considers Quake Recovery Program at Tuesday Meeting – KRCR
- Xi Jinping stresses need to promote full and strict Party autonomy
- Fashion revolution: the show explores the modern reinvention of sarees | Fashion
- US would seriously treat Bolsonaros visa revocation requests