CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard women’s hockey and Harvard Athletics will host their second-ever Education Day this Tuesday when the St. Lawrence Saints come to the Bright-Landry Hockey Center. The Crimson (4-10-2, 3-7-2, ECACH) and the Saints (10-12-0, 4-5-0 ECACH) take on nearly 1,000 sixth graders, who will spend the day in Cambridge at enjoy the match.

Scouting of the league

St. Lawrence enters the game after splitting the last two series against ECAC opponents. The Saints defeated Dartmouth before falling to the Crimson late in the third period (December 3) and bounced back from the break with a 5–0 win over Brown before it. fall to No. 3 Yale, 4-2.

Harvard played one of its best games of the season the last time it faced St. Lawrence, scoring a pair of goals and recording its fourth win of the season. Ellie Bayard scored a power play goal, while Mia Biotti put the Crimson over the edge with a goal at 19:28 in the third period.

Harvard holds an all-time record of 44-17-9 against the Saints and is undefeated in their last eight games against the northern foe.

Last timeout

The Crimson dropped both games played over the weekend, falling first in a hard-fought battle with the No. 3/3 Quinnipiac Bobcats on the ice at Frozen Fenway. Harvard battled through the rough weather conditions, allowing the powerful Bobcats to cash in on the narrow loss.

Harvard then traveled to Princeton, where it lost a 3-0 game to its Ivy League rival. Harvard beat the Tigers for most of the game, but couldn’t find the back of the net as it fell to 4-10-2 on the season.

Dutch warming

junior center, Shannon Dutch , is starting to find her stride, which is good news for the Crimson as it begins its march into the ECAC playoffs. The Canadian has scored points in three of her last six games, including a goal in Harvard’s game at Fenway Park.

Hollands was also solid on the throw-in point, winning 35 draws in the last four games.

Dominant on the dot

primary care centre, Kristin Della Rovere , dominates the faceoff circle so far this season, recording 285 wins on the spot. Her .621 win percentage accounts for No. 7 in the country among qualified centers (100 or more attempts).

Despite having played fewer matches, Della Rovere is still fourth in the country with a total of 285 wins. The senior captain has also won 10 or more draws in 15 consecutive matches, the longest streak of her career. KDR is coming off a 25-win night in St. Lawrence in her final appearance against the Saints.

As a team, Harvard ranks third in ECAC and No. 12 in the nation with a .527 winning pct. on the dot.

Punishment skill

Harvard was solid with the penalty kill in 2022, holding opponents to just six goals on 47 power plays. The figure ranks fifth in the conference and is number 13 in the country. The team recently conceded its first power play goal since November, ending a 15-point penalty kill streak for the group. The score was the longest of the season for the Crimson.

The Crimson have also made the most of tricky situations in 2022/23, scoring three short goals in the first half of the season.

PellicciSolid between the pipes

sophomore goalkeeper, Alex Pellicci has started every game in the net for the Crimson, leading her team to a stellar goalkeeping effort so far in 2022-23.

Pellicci has saved more than 40 shots six times this season and has saved more than 50 shots in two games. Her 54 and 51 save games make her just the second Crimson goaltender to record two 50-plus save games in the same season in program history. Her 54 saves against Yale also ranked third all-time for a Crimson goaltender.

Her 577 saves is the eighth-highest total in the country, despite playing fewer games than her opponents. Pellicci’s .922 save percentage ranks No. 18 in the country.

Pellicci is on track to make 1,082 saves in 2022, breaking the season record of 927 Lindsay Reed in 2018-19.

Lester leads the nation

Sophomore forward Paige Lester has scored two short goals this season, tying with twelve other players for most in the country. Lester is also only the fourth Harvard student-athlete to accomplish this feat in the past decade.

Lester’s short goal against UNH also served as the winning goal. That’s only the third time the feat has been accomplished in the past decade and the first time since Dominique Petrie ’21 did against Union in 2019-20.

Davidson Adams is DFearful

sophomore forward, Gabi Davidson Adams , is starting to find her rhythm as she gets more playing time in 2022-23. The winger has amassed five points this season and is currently second in the team with four goals scored. GDA lit the lamp against Boston College (Nov. 22) after posting goals in back-to-back games against Union (Nov. 4) and RPI (Nov. 5).

One of the youngest teams in the country

77 percent of Crimson skaters are sophomores or freshmen, giving them the highest percentage of underclass women in the ECAC and the second highest in the country. The only school with more is Stonehill College, which just moved up to Division I in 2022.

Cornell and Union are the only schools close to Harvard as they hold 70 and 68 percent of the marks in the undergraduate category.

Bloomer is back

After suffering an injury earlier this season, senior captain, Anne Bloomer returned to the lineup in style, scoring a goal in her first game back before recording the primary assist on the game-winning goal in her second game back.

Bloomer has been the Crimson’s most reliable offensive asset as she leads the team with 11 points in 11 games. Bloomer has scored points in seven of the eleven games played this season and is second on the team to co-captain Kristin Della Rovere who has scored a point in eight games this season.

Chorske scores a penalty kick

Against No. 5/4 Colgate on Nov. 11 Hannah Chorske was awarded a penalty after tripping in an attempt to escape. Chorkse put the moves on Raider’s goalkeeper to score Harvard’s first penalty goal since 2018.

100 Game Club

Senior captains Anne Bloomer , Kristin Della Rovere and Kira Willoughby all joined the 100 game club after reaching the milestone earlier this season.

Courtney Hyland (75 games played) is the next skater in line to break the milestone.

Flying hit the ice

It wasn’t long before the Crimson put up a score against Dartmouth on October 21. In fact it only took 11 seconds for captain, Kristin Della Rovere to score against the Big Green, which goes down as the fastest goal in team history and tied for the eighth goal in NCAA history.

KDR won the opening game back to freshman defenseman, Jade Arnon who cycled the puck onto the boards Anne Bloomer who found a darting KDR in the slot. The senior forward threw the puck into the back of the net, writing her name in the history books in the process.

Scoring first was key for Harvard in 2022-23 as the team has a 3-0-2 score when they strike first compared to a 1-8-0 score when they allow it first goal.