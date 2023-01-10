Table tennis team beats Maspeth, and more updates from the track and wrestling teams – The Classic









After the winter break, sports are back in full swing at Townsend Harris. Following are the most recent developments for our wrestling, table tennis and track teams in recent works. struggling Last Thursday, CSI High School for International Studies (CSIHS)/McCown faced the THHS wrestling team and THHS dominated most of the matches. They accumulated a total of 51 points compared to McCown’s 18. Sophomore wrestler Mohammed Shahade discussed his strategy during matches. In general, my main goal is to wear down the opponent, which slowly affects their performance, eventually allowing me to take advantage of their lack of energy in their actions to earn a win, he said. With a record of two wins and three losses, the wrestling team currently ranks fourth in their division behind Curtis, Metropolitan Campus, East Harlem Pride and Grover Cleveland. Table tennis The Girls’ Varsity Table Tennis team had mixed performances throughout the week. They lost a game 4-1 to Young Women’s Leadership School of Astoria on Tuesday. In their most recent game, they took on Maspeth High School and won five games to none. Sophomore Rubi Kim, a doubles player, spoke The classic about the match between Maspeth. She said: “We were still thinking about Tuesday’s game because it didn’t go as well as we expected as we were still rusty from the break and couldn’t practice as much as we would have liked. However, we worked hard and came out superior against Maspeth. Sophomore Samira Li said Our [table tennis] season has been going well so far. We won more games than we lost and we even improved a lot by beating schools we lost before last year. Our new coach also did a great job teaching us, we learned a lot of new skills from him, which got us this far. The team currently has a record of six wins and three losses and is tied for second place in their division with Benjamin N. Cardozo High School. Track The Boys’ Indoor Track Team has improved throughout the season. Sophomore captain Alex Yauri discussed the team’s season performance with The classic. The season started rough, but with practice our team has gotten stronger. Our relay teams have definitely improved and everyone has gotten faster, he said. Practices such as running 400 meters allow us to prepare for the 4×4 relays. One of our most recent encounters was the Holiday Classic. We did a great job, especially our 48 and 44 teams. Each person has their own unique goal, Alex said, but at the end of the day we just want to win our own race. The Girls Indoor Track team is doing well as the season progresses. Junior Emma Cheng discussed the team’s recent efforts. We are doing better than last year and city champions are coming to the armory on February 5, she said. So far we have won a 4×800 race at the first meeting we attended, the Gobbler classic. We took third in the 4×800 relay for the meet after and took second place in our last meet, the Day of Relays, a distance relay. Photo courtesy of the Varsity Table Tennis team



