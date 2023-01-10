Georgia Bulldogs crush Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 to win second straight College Football Playoff National Championship





The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs scored on their first six drives and dominated No. 3 Texas Christian University 65-7 to win their second consecutive College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in Inglewood, California.

In the convincing win, Heisman passed Trophy finalist quarterback Stetson Bennett for four touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Bulldogs (15-0), who became the first team to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012.

Bennett finished 18 of 25 with 304 yards passing in his final collegiate game. He left the game with 13:25 left in the fourth quarter.

Bennett told ESPN, which aired the title game, that he was just trying not to cry.

Champions of the whole goddamn world, he said as he struggled to find words to express his emotions. I do not know. I’m just trying to see everyone for the last time, you know, hug everyone.

Bennett won his second championship game most valuable player offensive award, and his six total touchdowns tied Joe Burrow’s championship game era record with Louisiana State University in 2020.

Georgia built a 38-7 lead at halftime, scoring the final 28 points before the break after TCU’s Max Duggan, the Second place Heisman Trophyrushed for a touchdown that made it 10-7 with 5:45 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs controlled the game and the clock in the half, had the ball nearly 19 of the first 30 minutes and beat the Horned Frogs (13-2) 354 yards to just 121.

The offense continued in the second half until Georgia head coach Kirby Smart effectively fended off the dogs and began using more second-team players in the fourth quarter. It was then 52-7.

We wanted our kids to be able to play without fear, Smart told ESPN. Smart said he told his players that as the top-ranked team in the country, they were the prey for much of the year, but in this game they would be the hunters. Before that, they had only one last chance.

And we hunted tonight, he said.

The Bulldogs are the first team to win consecutive titles since the advent of the reformatted College Football Playoff in 2014.

They had the will to work. They didn’t listen to what everyone said about them, Smart said, referring to a preseason national poll that featured Georgia No. 3 and the poll of sports writers for teams in the Southeastern Conference. And everyone was doubting about starting the year and that chip on the shoulder was just big enough to create a lead for our team.

Georgias Ladd McConkey, a second-year wide receiver, had two touchdown grabs, including a 37-yard wide-open reception that gave the Bulldogs’ first six 55 consecutive points.

National Player of the Year at his position, Brock Bowers had one touchdown catch in his seven receptions and 152 yards receiving.

We certainly didn’t play our best. You have to give Georgia a lot of credit, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said at a post-game press conference. Those guys came out and played exceptionally well.

Dykes said he was still extremely proud of his team and said they would learn from this loss.

Next time we are on atsga we will do better, he said.

The 58-point margin of victory was the largest since college football established an official championship game in the 1998 season, and Georgia’s 65 points are the most points scored in a championship game.

President Joe Biden tweeted his congratulations to the Bulldogs after their victory: Glory glory, @UniversityofGA. Congratulations to the Dawgs on a hard-fought National Championship and to @TCUFootball for beating the odds all season.

Georgia, no doubt you made your community proud tonight.