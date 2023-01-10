Taylor Fritz Girlfriend | Morgan Riddle Breaking Point ATP Tour | ATP tour

Morgan Riddle, Netflix’s girlfriend Breakpoint star Taylor Fritz, has taken the tennis world by storm since she started dating the American in 2020. Riddle has helped bring the sport to the masses through her social media channels, especially TikTok.

What people may not know is that she has no tennis background at all.

‘I knew nothing. Literally no thing. I knew who Federer was. I didn’t even know who Nadal was. That’s no joke,” Riddle told ATPTour.com. “I literally knew nothing about it. But now I know a lot. I would consider myself a tennis expert right now, I really do.”

Riddle is from Minnesota where she grew up playing another sport: hockey.

“My whole family plays hockey. My sister played college hockey, my dad played college hockey,” Riddle said. “It was very different going to tennis matches than that. At hockey games, you show up in boots and a sweatshirt and drink beer. It is a very different atmosphere than tennis.”

The social media influencer was a lifestyle contributor before she started dating Fritz. Riddle would create content including gift guide roundups for outlets including NBC Boston and NBC Chicago Today. She has enjoyed helping Fritz take tennis further into the mainstream, something they hope Breakpoint will accomplish.

“I always found it quite exciting. Ever since Taylor and I first started dating, one of the things he’s always said to me is that his main goal, besides being a top player, is of course to make tennis more popular in the US. Riddle said. “I kind of helped him with that or was on board with his mission to do that, so I think the show will just enforce that. Hopefully we’ll see.”

According to Riddle, people who grow up playing or playing tennis understand things like scoring and etiquette as second nature. For someone like her who knew nothing about the sport a few years ago, there was a learning curve.

“Like making noise or applauding between a first serving and a second serving. If I go to my very first tennis match, how will I know?” Riddle said. “I didn’t, so I had to pick up those little etiquette things that are really impossible to know if you’ve never been to a tournament or watched a tennis match in your life.”

“Those were probably the first things I picked up on. Then learn the scoring system, 30-Love, 15, what does that mean? I had no idea. That took me a month. I was really confused.”

There are even aspects of life on the Tour from week to week that you have to get used to. Not every tournament is the same and the atmosphere can also be different.

“Some tournaments are more informal, but that’s night and day at Wimbledon,” Riddle said. “It’s a different experience than most popular American sports.”

Another thing Riddle has learned is how many highs and lows the sport has. Last season was the best season of Fritz’s career, he won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells and qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals, but each week only one player in singles and one team in doubles dragged the trophy waiting.

“[He gets over the tough moments] fairly quickly. You must. You can’t really hold on to it. Obviously if he loses a bad game to someone he shouldn’t have lost to, he’ll grumble a little for the rest of the night,’ said Riddle. “But you have to practice the next morning, so you can’t let it dwell on you for too long.” I think players need to have a pretty good resilience to disappointments or losses or else they’re going to be miserable all the time.”

What should fans know about Fritz off the field to get to know the American in Break Point?

“He likes to play golf, he has a lot of confidence. As shy as he is, he’s very confident in who he is, his game and his ability and potential,” Riddle said.

She added: “He’s quite shy, quite introverted, definitely a homebody.

“You can still see it sometimes, even in the press and stuff. You can see how shy he is. I think you can see on the show that he’s a little bit more introverted than most, but in a way it’s also endearing.