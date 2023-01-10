Sports
Taylor Fritz Girlfriend | Morgan Riddle Breaking Point ATP Tour | ATP tour
Morgan Riddle, Netflix’s girlfriend Breakpoint star Taylor Fritz, has taken the tennis world by storm since she started dating the American in 2020. Riddle has helped bring the sport to the masses through her social media channels, especially TikTok.
What people may not know is that she has no tennis background at all.
‘I knew nothing. Literally no thing. I knew who Federer was. I didn’t even know who Nadal was. That’s no joke,” Riddle told ATPTour.com. “I literally knew nothing about it. But now I know a lot. I would consider myself a tennis expert right now, I really do.”
Riddle is from Minnesota where she grew up playing another sport: hockey.
“My whole family plays hockey. My sister played college hockey, my dad played college hockey,” Riddle said. “It was very different going to tennis matches than that. At hockey games, you show up in boots and a sweatshirt and drink beer. It is a very different atmosphere than tennis.”
The social media influencer was a lifestyle contributor before she started dating Fritz. Riddle would create content including gift guide roundups for outlets including NBC Boston and NBC Chicago Today. She has enjoyed helping Fritz take tennis further into the mainstream, something they hope Breakpoint will accomplish.
“I always found it quite exciting. Ever since Taylor and I first started dating, one of the things he’s always said to me is that his main goal, besides being a top player, is of course to make tennis more popular in the US. Riddle said. “I kind of helped him with that or was on board with his mission to do that, so I think the show will just enforce that. Hopefully we’ll see.”
According to Riddle, people who grow up playing or playing tennis understand things like scoring and etiquette as second nature. For someone like her who knew nothing about the sport a few years ago, there was a learning curve.
“Like making noise or applauding between a first serving and a second serving. If I go to my very first tennis match, how will I know?” Riddle said. “I didn’t, so I had to pick up those little etiquette things that are really impossible to know if you’ve never been to a tournament or watched a tennis match in your life.”
“Those were probably the first things I picked up on. Then learn the scoring system, 30-Love, 15, what does that mean? I had no idea. That took me a month. I was really confused.”
There are even aspects of life on the Tour from week to week that you have to get used to. Not every tournament is the same and the atmosphere can also be different.
“Some tournaments are more informal, but that’s night and day at Wimbledon,” Riddle said. “It’s a different experience than most popular American sports.”
Another thing Riddle has learned is how many highs and lows the sport has. Last season was the best season of Fritz’s career, he won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells and qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals, but each week only one player in singles and one team in doubles dragged the trophy waiting.
“[He gets over the tough moments] fairly quickly. You must. You can’t really hold on to it. Obviously if he loses a bad game to someone he shouldn’t have lost to, he’ll grumble a little for the rest of the night,’ said Riddle. “But you have to practice the next morning, so you can’t let it dwell on you for too long.” I think players need to have a pretty good resilience to disappointments or losses or else they’re going to be miserable all the time.”
What should fans know about Fritz off the field to get to know the American in Break Point?
“He likes to play golf, he has a lot of confidence. As shy as he is, he’s very confident in who he is, his game and his ability and potential,” Riddle said.
She added: “He’s quite shy, quite introverted, definitely a homebody.
“You can still see it sometimes, even in the press and stuff. You can see how shy he is. I think you can see on the show that he’s a little bit more introverted than most, but in a way it’s also endearing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/morgan-riddle-break-point
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘The Last of Us’ review: All flesh, no bones
- Taylor Fritz Girlfriend | Morgan Riddle Breaking Point ATP Tour | ATP tour
- A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, triggering a tsunami warning
- Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after early gains fade
- The five fashion exhibitions in the world in 2023
- Attend the Archipelago Islamic Tradition Festival in Banyuwangi, Jokowi distributes bicycles
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news
- The US cannabis industry may be linked to international organized crime, officials say
- ECP issues bail warrants for Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Ch
- Georgia Bulldogs crush Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 to win second straight College Football Playoff National Championship
- Android Developer Blog: Extending the Android SDK
- Big global stories to follow in the new year