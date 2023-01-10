Could the Colorado Avalanche or Seattle Kraken chase Bo Horvat?





Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports Bo Horvat’s future with the Vancouver Canucks remains a hot topic of media speculation. The Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights have been mentioned as possible destinations. On Saturday, Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek said “a lot of people” had been talking about 27-year-old Horvat who may have been heading for the Colorado Avalanche. Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman wondered if the Seattle Kraken would enter the bidding. Since Nazem Kadri left for Calgary last August, the Avalanche has lacked an experienced second-line center. Horvat would certainly address that problem. However, Peter Baugh of The Athletic believes the Avs don’t have enough trading chips to meet the Canucks’ asking price. His colleague, Pierre LeBrun, reported last month that they would seek a “hockey deal” to upgrade center or defense rather than a return of future assets. Cap friendly also shows Colorado with limited cap space. The Canucks would have to keep some of Horvat’s remaining cap hit while the Avalanche would have to send them a player to make the dollars fit. Meanwhile, the Kraken are vying for playoff contention in their second NHL season. They have enough room before the trade deadline to take Horvat’s prorated salary and have enough draft picks to offer as trade bait. The problem is that they don’t have enough young tradable grid assets to meet the immediate needs of the Canucks. Young centers Matty Beniers and Shane Wright would no doubt interest the Canucks. However, the Kraken won’t part with either of those for a veteran who will likely test the free-agent market on July 1.

