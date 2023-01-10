Connect with us

Sports

LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI, Cricket Score: Virat propels India to 373 in 1st innings

 


  • January 10, 2023
    5:19 PM (ACTUAL)
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND finished strong at 373

    So India will end their innings at 373/7 in the 1st ODI at Guwahati. A great show as one would have liked. Indian batters were on vocals today. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set things up before Virat Kohli cashed in on the chance to crush another hundred. Sharma and Gill looked brilliant with the bat as they sent the bowlers around the park. They attached a partnership of 143 where Sharma scored 83 while Gill amassed 70. Shreyas Iyer and Rahul also got starts but could not continue but Kohli stepped up to get his 45th ODI ton. A big target for SL and although dew will come India looks ready to defend it. Back with the chase.