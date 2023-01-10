LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI, Cricket Score: Virat propels India to 373 in 1st innings







5:19 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik IND finished strong at 373 So India will end their innings at 373/7 in the 1st ODI at Guwahati. A great show as one would have liked. Indian batters were on vocals today. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set things up before Virat Kohli cashed in on the chance to crush another hundred. Sharma and Gill looked brilliant with the bat as they sent the bowlers around the park. They attached a partnership of 143 where Sharma scored 83 while Gill amassed 70. Shreyas Iyer and Rahul also got starts but could not continue but Kohli stepped up to get his 45th ODI ton. A big target for SL and although dew will come India looks ready to defend it. Back with the chase.









5:07 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Virat falls after hitting 100 Virat Kohli falls after hitting his 45th ODI ton. Was a slower one from Rajitha and Kohli was early in the slog sweep. Wicket keeper Mendis ran towards square leg and grabs it well. IND 7 down.









5:04 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Virat achieves these great milestones of Sachin On his way to his 45th ODI ton, Virat Kohli has hit some major Sachin Tendulkar milestones. Kohli has hit his 20th ODI ton at home and is now the joint creator of the highest ODI ton in the world at home. He has reached the 20th ODI century in India, which is equivalent to Sachin’s. Read more about these records









5:02 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Axar falls Axar Patel has to run back as he was caught by Avishka at extra cover.









4:56 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Virat smashes another barrel Virat Kohli has hit another international ton and this is back-to-back ODI ton from the Indian batting maestro. What an innings he played. His 45th hundred in ODIs and 73rd in all three formats. Beats the air with delight. He helps India finish strong after Sharma and Gill played well at the top.









4:53 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Virat approaches another hundred Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is very close to another ODI ton. He is ready for his 73rd international ton.









4:47 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Pandaya falls Hardik Pandya runs back in his attempt to increase the number of runs. Rajitha more slowly bowled this away from Pandya on the offside position as he forwarded this straight for too long.









4:28 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya KL Rahul walks back From now on, the Indian team controls the game. Just after India crossed the 300 run mark, KL Rahul fell prey to Rajitha









4:20 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Virat Kohli is in no mood to quit Virat Kohli takes on the Lankan bowlers. The former India skipper is slowly creeping towards his 73rd international ton









4:07 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Fifty for Virat Kohli Virat Kohli has raised his 65th ODI 50 in style. He came off the field and hit it deep into the center of the wicket for a maximum.









3:52 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Drink break, IND ahead in 1st innings The drinks are on the field as the innings head towards the closing stages. India sit comfortably despite losing wickets. But they must continue. If they do, 375 isn’t far off.









3:41 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Shreyas Iyer falls, IND 3 Dhananjaya has Iyer’s wicket and India has three. This was thrown up and Iyer wanted to sweep this but handed it to the deep back square leg. End of a good start from Iyer. KL Rahul now enters the middle.









3:34 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik IND passes 200 in a short time Despite the drop in openers, India is still doing well. Iyer and Kohli are in the lead, as India has passed the 200-run mark within 27 overs. 400 on cards?









3:29 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Twitter responds to Rohit’s knock Rohit Sharma missed a creditable hundred as he fell to 83. Meanwhile, Twitter users respond to Sharma’s knock.









3:21 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Rohit comes in at just under a hundred Debutant Madushanka has the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain was bowled when he fell 17 runs short of a hundred. Iyer now joins Virat.









3:05 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Shanaka takes down Gill, IND 1 Sri Lanka finally have a smile on their face as Shanaka gets the first wicket. Gill is stuck for the wicket and gets LBW. He goes back for a well-made 70. Kohli comes in the middle.









2:52 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Gill hits fifty Gill has another fifty and shows his class. The Indian camp is happy. Both openers have passed the 50 run mark and India marches on in Guwahati.









2:44 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Another Indian opener that wreaked havoc Meanwhile, Indian Prithvi Shaw wreaks havoc in the other part of the city. He has hit a double barrel for Mumbai in a Ranji trophy match against Assam.









2:37 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik IND cross 100 India has scored 100 runs without losing a wicket. A 100-run stand for Rohit and Gill and Lankan bowlers is looking bleak at the moment.









2:29 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Rohit hits fifty Rohit Sharma has hit a fifty in the match. This is his 47th half-ton in ODIs. He looks confident today, has timed the ball well. Is he ready for a big one?









2:21 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Rohit Sharma survives LBW appeal Rohit Sharma has survived another LBW appeal and this was very close. Hasaranga hit the Indian captain as he walked on the ground. It hit him on the back foot, but the referee’s decision saved Sharma.









2:08 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Rohit exceeds 1700 runs against SL Rohit Sharma has passed the 1700 run mark against Sri Lanka in ODIs. He goes behind the bowlers and is approaching his fiftieth point.









2:06 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik IND exceeds fifty with Rohit going mad Rohit Sharma goes berserk in Guwahati and India has crossed the 50 point mark.









1:50 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Stylish start for India India has got off to a good start as the openers show some class in Guwahati. Sharma got a pair of fours before Gill timed the ball perfectly to find the run mark three times in the 4th over.









1:37 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik IND out of range A nice straight ride from Rohit Sharma and the Indian skipper and the team are out with a four.









1:33 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Karthik Mehendru Indian openers in the middle Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are in the middle. Rajitha to begin with. Here we go!









1:26 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Karthik Mehendru Time for folk songs Time for folk songs in Guwahati. Sri Lanka’s national anthem goes first, followed by India’s.









1:14 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Karthik Mehendru No HEAVEN, Arshdeep So India has gone with Shreyas Iyer for the No. 4 spot. Suryakumar Yadav sits outside as does Arshdeep as Umran Malik is quickly chosen for the left arm.









1:13 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Karthik Mehendru Madushanka makes ODI debut Dilshan Mandushanka is about to make his ODI debut after playing in the T20I series.









1:09 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Karthik Mehendru Playing XI of Sri Lanka Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka









1:06 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale India plays XI India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal









12:57 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale We’re almost ready for the coin toss The coin toss is just under 5 minutes and Rohit Sharma and Dasun Shanaka are all set for the important encounter









12:41 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Hello and welcome to Live Coverage of 1st ODI Welcome and good afternoon, we welcome you to the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka here on India TV. The coin toss is at 1pm as both India and Sri Lanka try to start on a winning note in the ODI Series









