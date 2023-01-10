Naomi Osaka will probably hit the pause button during her tennis career





Naomi Osaka hasn’t retired from tennis yet, but she’s likely already taken a “meaningful step back” from the sport, according to journalist Ben Rothenberg.

Former world No. 1, Osaka, has played very little tennis in recent years, appearing in just eight tournaments in 2021, compared to 11 events last year, reaching just one final in both seasons.

After missing the last few weeks of the 2022 season, Osaka was initially expected to make her comeback at the Australian Open, but organizers confirmed this weekend that the two-time champion had withdrawn without giving a reason for the decision .

Her withdrawal came as no complete surprise and many thought it could be yet another indication that the four-time Grand Slam winner is about to retire.

Noami Osaka from the Australian Open, is this the beginning of the end?

Rothenberg, the author of Osaka’s biography due later this year, says the 25-year-old is unlikely to use the word retirement, but she’s probably already hit the pause button.

“I think she might want to be opaque about it because she doesn’t necessarily want to put a label on it,” he told news agency AFP.

“I don’t think she would use the word ‘retire’, but if she were to step out of the sport for a while and it could be for a certain amount of time, I don’t know if she would want to say that out loud.

“I think she would sense that would raise a lot of bells and whistles.”

Osaka rose to fame in 2018 when she won the US Open and the Japanese star was a dominant figure on the WTA Tour for years to come as she won the 2019 Australian Open, 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open.

But she has cut a losing figure on the tour in recent years – she pulled out of the French Open after the second round in 2021 after organizers threatened to expel her after she refused to take mandatory interviews.

After pulling out of the event, she opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression and has missed several other tournaments.

Rothenberg feels Osaka doesn’t want to be a supporting actor.

“For her the math doesn’t add up right now, for her to want to make the commitment,” he said.

“She knows how much work it is and how all encompassing and engrossing it is to be an active full-time player with the standards she has.

“She’s already won so much, she won’t be satisfied to be a top-20 player again.”

He added: “Whatever her reasons, players almost always choose to play.

“So for her to hit pause, I think she has a lot of control over the situation.”

Should she eventually decide to make a comeback, according to Rothenberg, Osaka will find it difficult to just get back to the top.

“She has more runway ahead of her if she wants to take off again and go on tour again,” he said.

“But it doesn’t get any easier with more free time. The more time she’s gone, it won’t get any easier.”

