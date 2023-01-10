Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: With solid win over CM, St. John’s Prep back at #1; Big week for Belmont





Massachusetts Boys D1 Top 20 Rank Team *PR PR Previous ranking W L T 1 St. John’s preparation 2 5 1 1 2 Catholic memorial 1 6 1 0 3 Reading 4 6 0 0 4 Pope Francis 5 4 1 2 5 Hingham 7 5 1 2 6 Arlington 6 5 2 1 7 Wellesley 9 7 0 0 8 Belmont 11 6 1 1 9 BC High 3 4 2 1 10 Marshfield 10 6 1 1 11 Saint Mary 12 8 0 1 12 Franklin 13 6 1 0 13 Xaverian 8 4 3 0 14 Brain tree 14 3 2 0 15 Lincoln Sudbury 15 6 2 0 16 Framingham 17 5 2 0 17 Saint John (S) 16 4 4 1 18 Malden Catholic 20 2 2 3 19 Central Catholic 19 4 4 1 20 Archbishop Williams NO 5 3 0 To quote a famous lyric from The Who: “Meet The New Boss, Same As The Old Boss.” is the theme this week. Preseason #1 St. John’s preparation (5-1-1) fell out of first place in last week’s rankings, but reappears in this latest HNIB News Massachusetts Boys Divsion 1 Top 20, thanks to Saturday’s 6-3 victory over Catholic Memorial, which clinched the top spot had taken over. SJP previews league games with St. John’s of Shrewsbury (Wednesday) and Malden Catholic (Sunday). ST. JOHN’S PREP defenseman Jack Doherty carries puck with CM’s Connor Fryberger in hot pursuit during the Eagles’ 6-3 win on Saturday. Catholic memorial (6-1-0) moves to #2 this week after that loss, their first of the season. The Knights went blank this week. Xaverian will face rival BC High on Wednesday and St. John’s of Shrewsbury on Sunday. Crawling up a spot to #3 is undefeated, untied Reading (6-0-0), knocking out rivals Winchester (7-3) and Woburn (3-1). The Rockets have a big one on Wednesday and travel to the Skip to battle #8 Belmont (6-1-1) #4 Pope Francis (4-1-2) tied #6 Arlington 1-1 on Saturday despite a decided shot advantage. Bridgewater-Raynham (Wednesday) and #15 Lincoln Sudbury (6-2-0) are opponents this week. #5 Hingham (5-1-2) is up two spots again in this week’s ranking after Sunday’s big 2-1 victory over Arlington, which followed a 4-1 victory over Central Catholic. The Harbormen will battle Marshfield at Fenway Park and then on Saturday #14 Braintree (3-2-0). The Spy Ponders will receive Winchester on Wednesday and will have a huge fight with #8 Belmont on Saturday. #7 Wellesley stayed perfect at 7-0-0, the only result being a 5-0 shutout victory over Natick. The Raiders look ahead to the main battle with #16 Framingham (5-2-0) on Wednesday. Belmont has had a very impressive week, taking down #9 for the first time BC high, 3-1, and then Winchester, 5-1. The Marauders will learn a lot about themselves this week as they take on Reading and Arlington. BC High (4-2-1) slumped a bit in this competitive Division 1 group with the loss to Belmont. The Eagles took their frustrations out on Sunday in a 9-1 loss of Malden Catholic. They should give CM a battle on Wednesday. Shutout beats Quincy and Duxbury marked #10 Marshfieldat week. The Rams (6-1-1) are off until a Saturday date with Hanover, despite the Fenway scrimmage with Hingham. #11 St Mary (8-0-1) also continues its upward trend, following a 4-3 OT victory over Arlington Catholic with a 6-0 capture of Bishop Feehan. The Spartans have a big league game on Wednesday with #20 Archbishop Williams (5-3-0). #12 Franklin (6-1-0) D2 power defeated Canton 2-0 on Saturday. The Panthers face league foes Foxboro (Wednesday) and Mansfield (Saturday). A few losses fall Xaverian (4-3-0) to #13. Malden Catholic (Wednesday) and BC High (Saturday) are on this week’s roll. #14 Brain tree (3-2-0) is scheduled to beat Weymouth ahead of the Hingham fight on Wednesday. #15 Lincoln Sudbury (6-2-0) had a great week with wins over Westford Academy (6-1) and Tewksbury (2-1 in OT). The Warriors look forward to Saturday’s scheduled game with Pope Francis.

