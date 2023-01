Ohio State and Rutgers earn Big Ten Weekly Women’s Basketball Awards

Player of the week

Taylor Mikesell, State of Ohio

5th Year G Massillon, Ohio Jackson Majors: Sociology/Diversity, Justice & Inclusion Averaged 26.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game with a .409 three-point percentage last week as No. 3/3 Ohio State extended its best start in school history (17-0) with two wins

Scored a season-high 31 points and made 7 of 14 three-pointers against Illinois on Sunday, helping the Buckeyes to the biggest second-half comeback win in program history (17 points)

Totaled a season-high 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a January 5 win at Minnesota

Earns her first career Big Ten Player of the Week award

Final Ohio State Player of the Week: Jacy Sheldon (January 17, 2022) Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll

Kendall Bostic, Jr., F, ILL: Registered 21.5 pages. and 15.5 rpg. with two double-doubles and a .714 field goal percentage last week as Illinois defeated Northwestern to lose a narrow six-point decision to No. 3/3 Ohio State

Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., F, IND: Posted her third consecutive double-double (24 points, 13 rebounds) and made 10 of 14 shots in a road conference victory at Northwestern on Sunday

Leigha Brown, 5th year, G, MICH: Recorded 21.0 pages, 7.0 pages, 6.5 pages. and shot .552 from the floor last week as the Wolverines split matchups with Penn State (win) and No. 16/12 Iowa (nine-point loss) Freshman of the week

Kaylene Smikle, Rutgers

G Farmingdale, NY Westtown Major: not specified Averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game with a .412 three-point percentage last week as Rutgers tied conference matchups with No. 13/14 Maryland (loss) and Nebraska (win)

Set career high with 29 points (11-21 FG, 4-8 3FG) and nine rebounds in Jan. 2 loss to Maryland

20 points, six rebounds and four steals on January 7 against Nebraska to put the Scarlet Knights on their way to their first conference win of the season

Captures her second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

Last Rutgers Freshman of the Week: Kaylene Smikle (December 19, 2022) 2022-23 Big Ten Players of the Week

November 14 P: Monika Czinano, 5th year, IOWA

Q: Mara Braun, MINN November 21st P: Diamond Miller, Sr., MD

Q: Mallory Heyer, MINN

Q: Serah Williams, WIS November 28 P: Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., IND

Q: Yarden Garzon, IND 5th of December P: Caitlin Clark, Jr., IOWA

Q: Mara Braun, MINN 12 December P: Caitlin Clark, Jr., IOWA

Q: Cotie McMahon, OSU December 19 Q: Alexis Markowski, So., NEB

Q: Cotie McMahon, OSU

F: Kaylene Smikle, RU December 27 P: Genesis Bryant, Jr., ILL

P: Leigha Brown, 5th year, MICH

Q: Cotie McMahon, OSU January 2nd P: Genesis Bryant, Jr., ILL

P: Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., IND

Q: Cotie McMahon, OSU January 9 P: Taylor Mikesell, 5th year, OSU

F: Kaylene Smikle, RU Big Ten Conference(bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate education, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten Conference has maintained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce academic priority in the lives of students competing in peer athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide more than $200 million in direct financial assistance to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.

