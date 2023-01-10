Sports
Sri Lanka loses two wickets in hard chase
Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka chose to bowl first after winning the toss, saying the dew is the reason for his call. His Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma said he would have done the same but enjoys the challenge of defending under the light. Rohit had more or less confirmed during a media interaction on Monday that he plays XI and there were no major surprises. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has given the ODI debut to fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka.
After starting 2023 with a 2-1 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka, India will look to continue their positive start as they move into ODI mode against the same opponent. While 2022 was all about T20Is, 2023 will be dominated by ODIs as the 50-over world cup is scheduled for later this year. And with the ODI flagship returning to India for the first time in 12 years, the Rohit Sharma-led side hope to use home field advantage to end their ICC trophy drought. will be prepared for the challenge in the coming months and it will be a nice mix of old and young.
However, Jasprit Bumrah’s last-minute exclusion only adds to the mystery surrounding the pace bowler’s recovery and rehabilitation process.
However, the return of old guard Rohit, Kohli and KL Rahul as well as Shreyas Iyer will give India a huge boost. India has a packed ODI calendar – 15 games excluding the Asia Cup – in the 10-month period leading up to the World Cup in October-November and the key will be to not only strike the right balance, but also reduce the workload in the midst of the Indian Premier League and the highly anticipated Australia Test series.
When will the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka be played?’
The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday, January 10.
Where will the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka be played?
The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
What time will the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka start?
The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka kicks off at 1.30pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka?
The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka?
The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
India vs Sri Lanka possible XIs
Predicted Lineup India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Predicted Lineup Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara
