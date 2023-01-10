College Football Ranking: Our All Too Early Top 25 for 2023

RJ Young FOX Sports College football analyst

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs put down over 350 yards and 38 points with a 31-point lead in the first half On his way to a 65-7 victory over No. 3 Texas Christian on Monday.

In doing so, they became only the third team in history to go 15-0 and became the first back-to-back national champions in the College Football Playoff era.

Before the first half was over, the game for the national championship already felt over. Now all I have to say is that this UGA team was not as talented as the 2021 team, even though it finished the season undefeated. That’s scary because it was even more dominant.

It also means that not only does the mantle of king of the sport remain with UGA, but the title of dynasty appears to be theirs as well. The balance of power in college football has shifted again, not from the SEC but from the SEC West to the SEC East.

Perhaps the biggest question after seeing UGA destroy a national finalist like no other in the CFP era and not since Oklahoma was beaten 55-19 by Matt Leinarts USC, how did this TCU team beat Michigan?

Anyway, here’s my way too early top 25 for next season

1. Georgia

The magically magnificent Stetson Bennett will be gone after a 304-yard, four touchdown performance in winning a second straight title. But star tight end Brock Bowers returns, along with a host of other talented players. Can anyone stop Kirby Smart’s Dawgs?

2. Michigan

Blake Corum’s return is rightfully shocking. The Infallible First Round chose to reverse it, giving the Wolverines a chance to win their third consecutive Big Ten title and make their third straight CFP appearance.

3. ohio state

The Buckeyes return with the nation’s top wide receiver in Marvin Harrison, Jr. After being beaten by Michigan in their last regular season game, the Buckeyes were just a field goal away from beating the almighty Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

4. USC

Returning the Heisman Trophy winner, the Trojans expect to challenge for the Pac-12 title and their first-ever trip to the CFP.

5. Tennessee

After losing to Hendon Hooker with just two games left in the season, the Vols bounced back with a resounding win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl and will look to Joe Milton to build on their remarkable 2022 season in 2023.

6. Alabama

Without Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs, The Tide might be taking a step back. But one step back for Nick Saban is three steps forward for almost everyone.

7. Penn state

The Nittany Lions return with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, the best tailback in the country. With Drew Allar trailing center, PSU will try to force its way into the Big Ten title game.

8. TCU

Sonny Dykes managed to keep his coordinators, and he still has what he thought was the best quarterback on campus, Chandler Morris, who returned to lead the Frogs back to the CFP.

9. Utah

With Cam “Bad Moon” Rising announcing his return to the Utes, you can expect Utah to make a run for a third consecutive Pac-12 title in a league that hasn’t looked this competitive since the early s.

10. Clemson

Even with a quarterback controversy in full bloom, Dabo Swinney managed to win 11 games in 2022. Now, with Cade Klubnik very The Guy, the Tigers will look to defend their ACC title and return for the first time since 2020 to the CFP.

11. Washington

With Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr. leading the Huskies, the program won 11 games for the first time since 2016. With that tandem back in Seattle, the Huskies appear capable of chasing the league title for the first time since 2018.

12. Our lady

After a shaky start to the Marcus Freeman era, the Fighting Irish finished strong and added a blue-chip quarterback in Wake Forest grad transfer Sam Hartman. The Fighting Irish should believe they can win 10 or more matches in 2023.

13. state of Kansas

After being ripped apart in the Sugar Bowl, it’s easy to forget that Kansas State won 10 games and the Big 12 title while making a change midway through the quarterback season. The growing pains Will Howard went through should make up for Deuce Vaughn’s loss to the NFL Draft.

14. Florida state

After much howling and gnashing of teeth, Mike Norvell delivered the kind of season FSU fans had been waiting for three years ago with signature wins against LSU and Oklahoma, two CFP teams. With Jordan Travis firmly planted, the Seminoles should be vying for the ACC crown.

15. Oregon

Dan Lanning had the best year for a new head coach in 2022, and he did it after the Ducks were embarrassed by Georgia in Week 1. If UO can maintain that momentum, it could compete for the Pac-12 crown and a CFP bid in 2023.

16. Wisconsin

The Badgers are a team on the rise. With Luke Fickell (a brilliant defensive mind) sharing room space with Phil Longo (a brilliant offensive mind), and former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai sharing a backfield with Braelon Allen, a Big Ten West divisional crown is not out of the question.

17. UCLA

Chip Kelly landed five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the early signing period, boosting the Bruins and the expectation to be the top college football team in Los Angeles by 2023.

18. LSU

Brian Kelly has two excellent quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier who will have Malik Nabors to throw bombs at in 2023.

19. Tulane

After the best turnaround in the history of the sport, the Green Wave returns as quarterback in a league where it is the defending champion and Cincinnati, Houston and UCF no longer play.

20. Oregon state

The Beavers were one quarterback away from playing realistically for the Pac-12 title in 2022. Now they’ve added DJ Uiagalelei, who promises to bring stability to OSU at a position.

21. Colorado

It’s Coach Prime Time in Boulder, and the Buffaloes should be looking ready to compete in a loaded Pac-12 with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter each rocking black and gold this season.

Deion Sanders, Colorado and Travis Hunter

22. Oklahoma

The Sooners are coming off their first losing season since Bill Clinton was in the White House. That anger, that turnoff, will put them in a league that will have more members than when it was founded in 1995. And it should.

23. Texas

Quinn Ewers is being pushed by freshman Arch Manning for his starting spot at the Forty Acres, but expect Texas to be healthy and sane on both sides in their final year of Big 12 competition.

24. Iowa

Iowa needed a quarterback to control the offense while the defense dominated. Landing Michigan transfer Cade McNamara, Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz has a starter who has won the Big Ten title, beat Ohio State and played on the CFP big stage.

25. Kansas

Everyone sees the Jayhawks coming now. Lance Leipold turned that program from a doormat, to respectable, to a bona fide Big 12 brick. You may be able to beat them, but you’ll bleed your nose doing so.

RJ Young is a National College Football writer and analyst for FOX Sports

