Captain’s Corner: Rugby League | Varsity

Toby Green for last year’s Varsity Tobia Nava

Best sports moment? Won the BUCS South East League last year in the other place. Most embarrassing moment? Got nutmeg twice in a row by my uncle at a charity football game. worst defeat? Varsity 2022. Just awful. Going into the game we felt like we had a really strong team, but in the end we just fell short. The worst thing about being a captain? Organize everyone. There is always someone who is late for the bus on holidays or who needs spare stallions. Why is League better than Union? It’s 80 minutes of hard hits, strong carries and devastating breaks, but without all the boring bits like lineouts and reset scrums. Why is it the most fun sport? The most skillful player on the field is still only as good as his effort and heart will allow. Why is your club the best? Were all competitive players who want to do well but were also all friends who ultimately want to support each other. After losing the 1s Varsity last year we could have had a pretty depressing bus ride home, but instead we all told stories, sang songs and celebrated our first ever 2s Varsity win. Who has the best chat in the team? Certainly not Owen Hanford. I’d love to say it myself, but that would be a lie. Tom Ross has been a surprise package this year. He’s a PhD student who’s only just joined the team, so we weren’t expecting much chatting. We underestimated him, he’s already told some hall-of-fame worthy day trip stories. The ones to watch? James Onley-Gregson and Panos Philalithis. JOG has been great all year, advancing through leadership roles and single-handedly winning games. Panos has also played very well and has been our most consistent striker. He is currently in the running for both the top scorer and the Tony Bottomley player of the season award. When can we watch you? 2 p.m. at Johns Playing Fields on January 18. Varsity is the independent newspaper of the University of Cambridge, founded in its current form in 1947. To maintain our editorial independence, our print newspaper and news website does not receive funding from the University of Cambridge or its constituent Colleges. We therefore rely almost entirely on advertising for funding and we expect a tough few months and years ahead. Despite this situation, we’re going to be looking at inventive ways to serve our readership with digital content and, of course, in print! That’s why we’re asking our readers, if they’d like, to make a donation starting at just 1, to help with our running costs. Thank you very much, we hope you can help!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.varsity.co.uk/sport/24773 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos