Australian cricket stars’ hotel requirements for extended trips abroad have been revealed

Beyonc famously demanded $900 titanium straws, while Sir Paul McCartney bans fur, leather and flesh in his dressing room – and now the Australian Test cricket team’s strange tour requests have come to light.

Amazon’s documentary series The Test, in its second season, takes viewers behind the scenes of Australia’s March 2022 tour of Pakistan.

With Test cricket returning to the Asian country after being banned from 2009-2019 over a terror attack on Sri Lanka’s touring cricket team, security was extremely tight.

Pat Cummins excels at many things, but according to one of his teammates, there is one popular activity in the Aussie group that the skipper has no talent for

That meant that the players were effectively locked in their hotel when not playing or training.

Realizing the situation, Cricket Australia decided to poll the players about ways they could make their stay more comfortable.

The stream of requests ranged from the unreasonable to the downright ridiculous.

“Cricket Australia basically said to us, what can we do to try and make your life in hotels better over the next month,” said Captain Pat Cummins.

David Warner (pictured with his daughters Ivy and Indi on a golf day in Sydney) was keen to try a different sport while cooped up in the team hotel

“The guys just took it to the next level.

Within 30 seconds, David Warner sends a message: “We need a golf simulator, this is the one we need”.

“Marnus says we need a coffee maker, Steve Smith says we need oat milk, Cam Green says we need a basketball net.”

Given the circumstances, Cricket Australia has complied with most of the requests.

“We had more toys than a nursery,” says spinner Nathan Lyon.

That’s not the only way the players can be compared to big kids. Many athletes like to take their video games on the road, and the Australian cricket team is no exception.

The hugely popular Call of Duty video game series is a staple on Australian cricket tours and Mitch Marsh thinks he’s the number 1 player on the team

In the first season of The Test, pace bowler Jhye Richardson took his PlayStation on tour and now the competition is fierce among the players when it comes to multi-player battle hits like Call of Duty.

And one player has comfortably declared himself champion, while also noting that Captain Cummins sits last on the leaderboard.

“It’s safe to say that no international cricketer has spent more hours on (video game) Call of Duty than I have in the last two years,” said all-rounder Mitch Marsh.

Australia’s Shaun Marsh, Steve Smith and Mitch Marsh laugh in the changing rooms after winning The Ashes in 2018

“We found out what Patty isn’t good at.”

“He’s sh*t (on Call of Duty), and we can tell him he’s sh*t.”

“I still think I’m better than Nathan Lyon,” Cummins replied.