Nakobe Dean believes Georgia is the new college football dynasty





Nakobe Dean was probably on the field at SoFi Stadium and had massive flashbacks to this time a year ago when confetti rained down on him after winning the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game over Alabama. This time, however, the Philadelphia Eagles linebacker backed up his former teammates, who set a new record for most points ever scored in a national championship in their 65-7 win. Winning back-to-back titles in college football is a rare achievement, which is why Dean believes the Bulldogs are the new dynasty in the game. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM “I like to think so,” he told Fox News Digital on the field of SoFi Stadium. “I’m a bit biased though, because I’m my school [and] where I played. I’d like to think so.” Dean was a defensive playmaker for the Bulldogs last season and he played that role to the end preventing Bryce Young from moving the ball and allowing Stetson Bennett to lead the Bulldogs to a victory. GEORGIA THROWS TCU, SET NEW CFP RECORD, WIN BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP Bennett had too much trouble finding an attack in this game. He was responsible for a total of six touchdowns, four through the air and two rushing, as he ended up getting a curtain call courtesy of head coach Kirby Smart just as the fourth quarter got underway. “It’s great. It’s great to see my brothers who I played with come to college to come here and win again. It’s all about them,” said Dean. Of course, Georgia still plays in the SEC, which has long been ruled by Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But after knocking them out in the national title game last season and going undefeated this year, Dean doesn’t want to hear the comparisons. “It’s not new Alabama. It’s the first Georgia,” he said. “That’s what they do. Go Dawgs!” In that win over Alabama last year to win it all, Dean totaled four tackles and one pass defensed. His impressive junior season saw six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, 72 combined tackles and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Dean was pinned as a high draft pick, but teams were reportedly concerned about his 5-foot-11, 229-pound height, which is not the prototypical size for linebackers in the NFL. He also chose not to have breast surgery. KIRBY SMART STRESSES THE IMPORTANCE OF GEORGIA’S EDUCATION ABOUT DAMAR HAMLIN’S INJURIES BEFORE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP The Eagles would eventually scoop him up in the third round (83rd overall), and Dean plays in a backup role for NFC’s top team this season. With no playoff game this week due to the Eagles bye, it was a perfect time for Dean to experience another national title game, this time from the stands. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP He, and the rest of Athens, Georgia, loved the result.

