North Dakota ranks No. 2 in latest FCS polls

1/9/2023 12:15:00 PM

FARGO, ND – The state of North Dakota ranked No. 2 in the latest NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision top 25 polls released Monday, January 9 by Stats Perform and the American Football Coaches Association. NDSU finished the season 12-3 overall with an appearance in the FCS national championship game, where the Bison lost 45-21 to unanimous No. 1 South Dakota State. SDSU won its 14th consecutive game to finish 14-1 overall and claim its first national football championship. NCAA Semifinalists Incarnate Word (12-2) and Montana State (12-2) placed third and fourth, respectively, in the Stats Perform media poll. Montana State dropped to fifth in the AFCA coaches poll behind No. 4 Sacramento State (12-1), who lost to UIW in the quarterfinals. Sac State placed fifth in the media poll. The Missouri Valley Football Conference’s third NCAA playoff qualifier, North Dakota placed 20th in the media poll, but dropped out of the coaches’ poll. The Fighting Hawks finished 7-5 with a first-round loss at Weber State. Latest 2022 stats perform FCS Top 25 Team (first place votes WL Ptn Previous 1. State of South Dakota (54) 14-1, 8-0 MVFC 1350 1 2. State of North Dakota 12-3, 7-1 MVFC 1288 4 3. Word incarnate 12-2, 5-1 Southland 1218 5 4. State of Montana 12-2, 8-0 big air 1208 3 5. State of Sacramento 12-1, 8-0 big air 1140 2 6. Holy Cross 12-1, 6-0 Patriot 1035 7 7. Samford 11-2, 8-0 SoCon 991 8 8. Willem & Maria 11-2, 7-1 CAA 982 6 9. Weber state 10-3, 6-2 big air 936 9 10. Furman 10-3, 7-1 SoCon 865 11 11.Richmond 9-4, 6-2 CAA 746 13 12. Southeast Louisiana 9-4, 5-1 Southland 645 17 13. From New Hampshire 9-4, 7-1 CAA 632 15 14.Montana 8-5, 4-4 big air 589 19 15. State in southeastern Missouri 9-3, 5-0 OVC 490 14 16. Jackson stands 12-1, 8-0 SWAC 485 10 17.Elon 8-4, 6-2 CAA 467 12 18. Idaho 7-5, 6-2 big air 388 18 19.Delaware 8-5, 4-4 CAA 343 23 20. North Dakota 7-5, 5-3 MVFC 335 20 21. Central North Carolina 10-2, 4-1 MEAK 333 NO 22.Fordham 9-3, 5-1 Patriot 322 16 23.Chattanooga 7-4, 5-3 SoCon 171 21 24. Mercer 7-4, 5-3 SoCon 145 22 25. U.C. Davis 6-5, 5-3 big air 115 24 Fallen out: Tennessee–Martin (25)

Others receive votes: Gardner Webb 87, Tennessee-Martin 6-5, Eastern Kentucky 46, Rhode Island 34, St. Francis 32, St. Thomas 13, Yale 13, Youngstown State 13, Austin Peay 12, Florida A&M 9 Final 2022 AFCA FCS Coaches Poll Team (first place votes) WL Ptn Previous 1. State of South Dakota (26) 14-1 650 1 2. State of North Dakota 12-3 622 4 3. Word incarnate 12-2 565 7 4. State of Sacramento 12-1 558 2 5. State of Montana 12-2 545 3 6. Holy Cross 12-1 512 6 7. Samford 11-2 472 9 8. Willem & Maria 11-2 445 8 9. Weber state 10-3 432 10 10. Furman 10-3 419 11 11. Jackson stands 12-1 364 5 12.Richmond 9-4 325 14 13. State in southeastern Missouri 9-3 294 12 14.Montana 8-5 284 17 15. From New Hampshire 9-4 276 16 16.Fordham 9-3 262 13 17. Central North Carolina 10-2 247 21 18.Elon 8-4 210 15 19. Southeast Louisiana 9-4 208 23 20. Saint Thomas 10-1 120 19 21. Mercer 7-4 105 18 22. Idaho 7-5 100 T24 23.Florida A&M 9-2 84 20 T24. Delaware 8-5 69 NO T24. Chattanooga 7-4 69 22 Fallen out: North Dakota (T24)

Others receive votes:North Dakota 66, Gardner-Webb 46, Yale 35, Tennessee-Martin 16, Austin Peay 12, Princeton 12, UC Davis 6, Stephen F. Austin 5, Pennsylvania 4, St. Francis 4, North Carolina A&T 3, Eastern Kentucky 2 , Youngstown State 2

