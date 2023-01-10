Tennis explained: Inside ‘The Show’ | ATP tour

New to the tennis game? Our Tennis Explained series brings you quickly up to speed on everything you need to know to fully enjoy the sport. This episode covers some entertainment (both on and off the track), fashion and more.

How to entertain

What is a Tweener?

The holy grail of hot shots, a tweener is a circus shot hit between the legs, usually with a player’s back to the net. They are not as rare as you might think, as they have a tactical advantage in certain situations. When a player sprints back from the net to track down a lob, a tweener may be the best option.

During the 2022 ATP Tour season, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas hit consecutive tweeners as they both chased lobs in Miami, netting one of the points of the season.

What is a forearm service?

While the standard tennis serve is hit with the hitting arm fully extended over a player’s head, some like to confuse it with the brutal forearm serve. This substitution tactic, in which a player quickly drops the ball and bounces it over the net, has become more common in recent years as returners begin to stand well behind the baseline to return powerful serves.

As long as the ball doesn’t bounce after it’s thrown—or, in the case of the underarm serve, dropped—it’s a legal serve.

How do players engage fans during a match?

Players love to pump up the crowd after big or dramatic points, often asking for more noise while basking in the admiration. Some even went so far as to high-five some lucky fans after winning a thrilling point.

Have players ever asked fans for advice?

We can point to at least one example of this! Nick Kyrgios has occasionally asked fans to tell him where to serve on match point – and the unique tactic has worked to great effect.

Kyrgios applied this strategy on his way to his titles in Washington, DC, both in 2019 and 2022.

What are some of the most memorable parties?

Daniil Medvedev celebrated for the gaming generation after winning the 2021 US Open title when he surprised spectators by plunging to the ground and lying motionless, echoing FIFA’s ‘dead fish’ celebration video game series.

Frances Tiafoe has borrowed LeBron James’ signature “Silencer” celebration after some big wins, while Novak Djokovic always marks his victories by symbolically sharing his heart with all four sides of the stands.

Do celebrities go to tennis tournaments?

Marquee tennis matches often lead to a “who’s who” of celebrity sightings in the stands. And with the many high-profile cities hosting ATP Tour events, there’s never a shortage of stars around.

Players often invite celebrities to sit in their player box at events. For example, Tiger Woods was a recurring guest of Rafael Nadal at the US Open.

Other famous fans include David Beckham, Rebel Wilson, Tom Cruise, Anna Wintour, Ben Stiller, Zendaya, Bill Gates and many more!

Is there any entertainment during breaks in matches or between matches?

In addition to the music typically played during changeovers and other game breaks, live entertainment is also offered at each event.

At the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, violinists played for the crowd between matches, while a live DJ kept the party going during quiet periods at the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

What other fun activities can you find at tournaments?

Tournament sites can be a fun destination in their own right, and there’s plenty to do even if you don’t watch tennis – although we certainly don’t recommend that!

Culinary offerings, shops, sponsor activations, interactive games, live entertainment and children’s zones are often scattered throughout the site.

Dress to impress

What do players usually wear during matches?

ATP Tour players normally pair a performance t-shirt or polo shirt with shorts.

Do players always have to wear all-white clothing?

Wimbledon is the only tour-level event that requires players to wear primarily white clothing. Players are free to be bold with their clothing choices, although “tennis whites” remain a classic year-round option.

Are tennis clothes boring?

Anything but! Even before the days of Andre Agassi’s groundbreaking looks in the 1990s, tennis fashion has had a major cultural influence in the world at large.

Today’s stars continue that tradition, with recent eye-catching kits featuring tie-dye and other unique patterns, as well as sleeveless looks.

How often do players change kits?

Players usually change their kits a few times a season, with a new look often going along with surface changes throughout the year.

Do tennis players only wear tennis uniforms?

Players always play in their match kit, but often add style by walking on and off the pitch in a warm-up suit.

Press conferences and off-field activities are other opportunities for players to show off their fashion sense.

What are some of the most memorable outfits players have worn?

Andre Agassi’s jeans and, later, his pirate-inspired match kit are long remembered, as are the sleeveless kits in which a young Rafael Nadal won his first Roland Garros title.

But there are countless others to choose from – ask any old fan and they’ll give you a different answer.

Are there any players interested in off-court mode?

Many players like to show off their style both on and off the pitch, with Lorenzo Musetti, Reilly Opelka and Grigor Dimitrov all sitting down at ATPTour.com to discuss their fashion inspirations.

How many sponsor patches can a player wear?

You won’t see a tennis player on the court that looks like a NASCAR car! There are limits to the number and size of patches on players’ kits, although players often wear logos on their caps, shirts and shorts.