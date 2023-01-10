Sports
Australian cricketers flee from Justin Langer’s shadow in Amazon’s cricket documentary
I’ve always said that you can never criticize someone who is extremely passionate about what they do, which is exactly what JL is, says Lyon in the documentary. Have I struggled with ups and downs? Yes. So probably the biggest feedback from myself was just JL’s emotional levels.
No doubt players and staff disagreed with the way Langer tended to collectively spray the team in moments of high pressure, or address a player’s mistakes in front of others. Those moments were documented in great detail in the first series.
In one of the key scenes, Langer and former captain Tim Paine were verbally sparring at a team meeting on the morning after the Headingley Ashes loss to England in 2019. The intensity of that exchange contrasts sharply with a key inaugural meeting that Cummins has with players and staff ahead of the 2021-22 Ashes series.
I think that was an important moment, Cummins said. Also from the back of the T20 World Cup where it was looking around we’ve got a really experienced bunch of guys here… really well positioned to go okay this is how we think the team environment will be at its best and I think that that was a great meeting in Brisbane.
The successful establishment of a flat and consistent team environment is followed by the all-encompassing success of Ashes. After two episodes, the series plots Langer’s future as something of a cliffhanger for episodes three and four. But as director Adrian Brown said, Langer’s decision to back out as an interviewee for the project lessened the focus on his departure.
We knew that if Justin came in we could have had his side and then go back to the players because you don’t do one interview, there are a few along the way. So there was always that option if needed, Brown said.
But in the end it was just no, we keep telling this story. I think maybe what changes is context over time. Because at the end of those Ashes, that’s the bigger story. But then Pakistan happens, then Sri Lanka happens. What’s happening with the team right now is going to be a lot more interesting than trying to unpack the news.
Ultimately, the changes in the Australian environment have not only helped the Test side’s results ahead of a rematch against India, they could also help prolong the careers of numerous senior players.
When we think about the environment right now, there’s a lot of experience in that, there’s also a lot of confidence, Mitchell Starc said. The whole own your own space thing is we trust each other to set the stage you need for the next game or series.
I think it is the most individual team sport there is. At the same time, you’re living off each other’s pockets for 10-11 months a year, so it’s a unique dynamic there, and certainly over the last two years I think we’ve found a sweet spot with the performance on the pitch and the harmony. off the field. You see that a lot this season.
