Tennis explained: learn the game | ATP tour

New to the tennis game? Our Tennis Explained series brings you quickly up to speed on everything you need to know to fully enjoy the sport. We’ll start here with the basics of the game itself.

How to score

How is a game within a match scored?

Don’t be alarmed if a player leads 15/0 after one point. It’s not as big a head start as it sounds!

Within a match, each individual game is played first to four points, win by two. But instead of counting points as 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, the scoring system uses Love, 15, 30, 40, Game.

The server’s score is always first. For example, if the server won two points and the returning player earned one, the score would be 30/15.

If both players are tied at 40/40, the score is called “deuce” and a player must win two points in a row to claim the game. The player who wins the “deuce” point earns the “advantage”, and then has the chance to win the next point and end the game – or lose it and face another deuce.

How many games do you need to win a set?

A set is played to six games, win by two. With a score of 6-6, a tiebreak is played.

How does a tiebreak work?

A tie-break is played to seven points, winning by two. The players alternate serving, with one player starting the tiebreak with one point, followed by two serves for the rest of the game.

Because serving is alternated in this way, a player must win at least one point on a return to win a tiebreak – to ensure that the player who returns first is not at a disadvantage.

If the tiebreaker score is tied at 6/6, the pattern continues until one player is ahead by two points to win the tiebreaker.

How many sets do you need to win a match?

Matches on the ATP Tour (and Hologic WTA Tour) are best of three sets. If one player wins the first two sets, the third is not played.

At Grand Slams (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open), men play best of five sets, while women play best of three.

Conditions to know

What is a breakpoint? What does breaking the service mean?

A break point is a game point for a returning player, a chance to “break” the opponent’s serve. Break points are critical due to the server’s inherent advantage, especially in the men’s game, where powerful serve often dominates.

What is an Ace? What is an error and what is a double error?

These terms all relate to serve, so first of all, a serve must be hit diagonally in the correct service box. There are two service boxes on each side of the court – the two boxes that extend from the net to the service line, which is just over halfway between the net and the baseline.

An ace is a serve that lands in the service box and remains untouched by the receiving player. It’s the easiest way to win a point in tennis. Aces are usually the result of well-placed, powerful serve, although some aces are the product of finesse, turning away from the receiver.

The ugly cousin of the ace is the double fault. A foul is a serve that misses the service box, either hitting the net or landing out. Two in a row commit a double foul, which concedes the point to the receiver.

What is a winner and what is an unforced foul?

Not unlike an ace, a winner is a shot that lands on the field and remains untouched by the receiving player. Winners can be hit from all parts of the court with any type of shot: groundstroke (forehand or backhand), volley, overhead, drop shot, and more.

ins & outs

What is a transfer and how long does it take?

Substitutions, which take place after every odd game in a set (except for the first game, after which there is a change of ends but no sit-down) last 90 seconds and allow players to recover mentally and physically on their bench.

Between sets, the switch is extended to two minutes.

Players often refuel with drinks and occasional snacks during this time, while evaluating their game plan.

What do players eat and drink to refuel during a match?

Common sideline snacks and drinks include bananas, gels, water, and electrolyte drinks. Some players have fueled up with chocolate, dates, maple syrup, and even coffee!

What happens if a player wins a match and what happens if a player loses?

In a standard tournament, the winning player advances to the next round while the loser is eliminated.

Two notable exceptions to the ATP Tour are the prestigious Nitto ATP Finals and Next Gen ATP Finals, which utilize a round-robin stage prior to the knockout semifinals and finals.

What is the difference between singles and doubles?

We’ll start with the most basic distinction: singles matches are one-on-one matches, while doubles matches pit two pairs against each other.

The single track is smaller and does not include the “double track” – the portion of the track on either side of the singles sidelines, which is somewhat like the berm on a highway.

In addition, doubles matches on the ATP Tour play a Match Tie-break (a tie-break played to 10 points) instead of a full third set to decide a one-set draw.

Why do they change balls and how often do they do that?

Keen observers will hear the chair umpire shout “New balls please” during a match. Balls are changed after the first seven games and then after every nine games (the difference explains the warm-up).

This is done to avoid playing with balls that have become too light and sluggish – a result of the felt loosening after repeated, strong hitting.

Did you know? When players inspect multiple balls before serving, they are usually trying to find the most aerodynamic – or least airy – options to maximize the benefit of their serve.

Are there challenges? Is there a video review?

Many events challenge players to line calls, while some use live electronic line calls. Some clay court events use the ball markings on the court itself for judging.

Is a ball in if it touches the line?

Yes. If any part of the ball touches the line, it’s even good. As the saying goes, when a ball is 99 percent out, it’s 100 percent in!

How big is the court?

A tennis court is 78 feet long from baseline to baseline. The single track is 27 feet wide from sideline to sideline, while the double track is 11 feet wide. The service line is 6.5 meters from the net and both service boxes are 4.5 meters wide.

Can you touch the net?

While it is essential in tennis to clear the net with every shot, it is equally important that players avoid contact with the net during play.

If a player touches the net before a point is over – when a ball bounces twice for a winner or when a foul lands outside or on the bottom of the net – the referee awards the point to their opponent.

Who keeps score?

The chair umpire – who presides over the game from his raised chair between the team benches – calls the score after each point. The referee also records the score digitally, as reflected on scoreboards in the stadium and around the world.

How long can a match last?

You can’t run out of time in tennis! Barring an injury or disqualification, a match does not end until one player wins the required number of sets.

The longest match in tennis history was an extreme outlier, lasting 11 hours and five minutes over the course of three days. The match between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut was played at Wimbledon in 2010 with a final score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(3), 70-68. Such a marathon final set is no longer possible, as Grand Slam matches are now decided by a 10-point tiebreak at 6-6 in the deciding set.

Conversely, a completed match on the ATP Tour can last as little as 12 matches if it ends with a 6-0, 6-0 score, with some of the fastest matches clocked in under half an hour.

A typical set lasts between 30 minutes and an hour.

What happens when it rains?

On his way to claiming the title in Rio de Janeiro in February 2021, Carlos Alcaraz won both his quarterfinal and semifinal on Saturday after torrential rain postponed Friday’s match.

While such situations are rare, rain delays are a part of the Tour – outdoor indoor events or events with retractable roofs on stadium courts. If rain prevents play, either before or during a match, players remain on standby until the tournament officially postpones the match or the entire day.

How do players communicate with coaches during a game?

In the second half of the 2022 season, “off-court coaching” was introduced on a trial basis at ATP Tour events, allowing coaching from designated seats – provided instruction does not interrupt play. The trial has been extended until the end of the 2023 season.

How is a tournament schedule created? How does a player know who and when to play?

Often, amidst the pomp and circumstance of an official ceremony, tournament draws are held in the days leading up to the event.

A daily order of play, which informs both players and fans of specific match times on each field, is typically released each afternoon or evening for the following day. Due to the unpredictable length of matches, organizers will often assign a “not before” start time to later matches.

How To Be A Tennis Fan (Etiquette)

When should you clap or not clap? Can I make noise during a point?

Fans have their own role in the ATP Tour. Like any other sport, crowd support can often influence matches by giving a home player or favorite player an extra edge.

But it’s important to hold your applause until after a certain point has ended. While a great shot from a world-class star can impress you, remember that the player on the other side of the net still has the chance to show their own skills by returning and staying on point .

While the ball is in play, spectators must remain still to allow for the concentration required at the highest level of play. The same applies to the time between the first and second serving.

Why can’t I move around during a point?

As players train their focus on the tennis ball, the movement of fans – especially behind the baseline – is a distraction.

Why do players hit balls in the stands after matches?

If your favorite player just won a big game, don’t go to the exit just yet!

Winning players often celebrate victory by signing some balls and smashing them into the crowd as a souvenir, a way of thanking fans for their support.

What’s the best time to ask a player for a selfie or autograph?

If you’re looking for a selfie or player autograph, there are two primetimes to make your move.

One is after a game, ideally a win. While losing players sometimes interact with fans after a well-played game, you’re much more likely to get a moment with the winner.

The other option is to catch your favorite player during a practice session on location. Many tournaments publicize star players’ practice schedules, allowing fans to watch their sessions and camp out for a potential selfie or autograph.

How early do I have to be there?

Most tournament venues open to the public well before play begins, allowing early arrivals time to stroll the grounds, grab a bite to eat, and get to the desired field in plenty of time to watch the players walk onto the field for the opening match.