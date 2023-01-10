Sports
WTT contender Durban. LiveStream, Broadcast / Table Tennis. WTT/January 10/LiveTV
Today (January 10, Tuesday)
| ATP Challenger, Oeiras 2
11:10 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2)
| ATP challenger. Tiger 2
13:10 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
| Juan Ignacio Londero – Alessandro Giannessi
14:40 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
| Dortmund-Fortuna
15:00 (Friendly match)
| Greuther Fuerth-Hansa Rostock
15:00 (Friendly match)
| Kecskemet – U Craiova
15:00 (Friendly match)
| Hansa Rostock-Greuther Furth
15:00 (Friendly match)
| Lada Tl – Zauralie
2:2
15:00 (Russia. VHL)
| Olympiacos – Steaua Bucharest
15:00 (Challenge Cup)
| CSK VVS – Dynamo Altai
5:1
15:00 (Russia. VHL B)
| Valentin Vacherot – Raphael Collignon
15:05 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2)
| Carlos Sanchez Jover – Hernan Casanova
0:1
15:25 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
| Loko-76 – Irbis
1:0
15:30 (Russia. MHL)
| Bars – Helmet
0:1
15:30 (Russia. VHL)
| Ghana-Mozambique
15:30 (Friendly match. National teams)
| France U18 (W) – Austria U18 (W)
15:30 (Division IA)
| Poland U18 (W) – South Korea U18 (W)
15:30 (Division IB)
| MI Cape Town – Pearl Royals
15:30 (South Africa. SA 20)
| Hamad Medjedovic – Joris De Loore
15:35 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2)
| Matias Franco Descotte – Jesper de Jong
15:40 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
| New generacia Thu 18 – Norilskiy nikel Thu 18
15:45 (Russia. Youth League)
| Wil – Rapperswil-Jona
16:00 (friendly match)
| Severstal – Torpedo NN
3:2
4:00 PM (KHL)
| SKA-Varyagi-Taifun
2:2
16:00 (Russia. MHL)
| Nizhny Novgorod – CSKA Moscow
46:65
16:00 (VTB United League)
| Politechnika Halychyna – Cherkaski Mavpy
16:00 (Ukraine. Super League)
| AKM-Gornyak-UGMK
1:2
16:00 (Russia. VHL)
| Hapoel Haifa – Kauhajoki
42:53
4:00 PM (FIBA European Cup)
| MBA 2 – Parma 2
16:00 (VTB Youth United League)
| Neptunas-Akvaservis – Mazeikiai
46:53
16:00 (Lithuania. NKL)
| Vilkaviskis Perlas–Suduva-Mantinga
42:42
16:00 (Lithuania. NKL)
| Qatar – Bahrain
1:0
4:15 PM (Arabian Gulf Cup)
| Dynamo Msk – Salavat Yulaev
1:0
4:30 PM (KHL)
| SKA – Spartak M
2:0
4:30 PM (KHL)
| Sochi – Vityaz
1:2
4:30 PM (KHL)
| Tappara Zug
1:0
16:30 (Champions League)
| Pilsen – Vitkovice
0:0
16:30 (Czech Republic. Extraliga)
| Dynamo Pardubice – Sparta Prague
0:0
16:30 (Czech Republic. Extraliga)
| Al Kuwait – Al Nasser
16:30 (Friendly Tournament)
| Povazska Bystrica–Skalica
1:2
16:30 (Slovakia. 1. Liga)
| Camilo Ugo Carabelli – Thiago Seyboth
16:40 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
| Neustrelitz–Babelsberg
17:00 (Friendly match)
| Union Furstenwalde – Viktoria Berlin
1:1
17:00 (Friendly match)
| Carl Zeiss Jena-Rudolstadt
0:0
17:00 (Friendly match)
| Zenit–Lokomotiv Kuban
8:4
17:00 (VTB United League)
| Mountfield–Bili Tigri Liberec
0:0
17:00 (Czech Republic. Extraliga)
| World Cup Flachau
17:00 (Alpine skiing)
| Galatasaray – Skra Belchatov
0:0
17:00 (CEV Cup)
| Slovan Bratislava – Nitra
0:0
17:00 (Slovakia. Extraliga)
| Trencin–Banska Bystrica
0:0
17:00 (Slovakia. Extraliga)
| Olympiacos – Barcelona
17:00 (Champions League)
| Vuliagmeni–Jadran Split
17:00 (Champions League)
| Rzeszow (F) – Conegliano (F)
0:0
17:00 (Women. Champions League)
| Prometey (F) – Alba Blaj (F)
0:0
17:00 (Women. Champions League)
| Tofas – AEK
4:7
17:00 (Champions League)
| Sencur–Sentjur
17:00 (Slovenia. Cup)
| Juan Bautista Torres – Murkel Velasco
17:00 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
| Frolunda–Lulea
0:0
5:05 PM (Champions League)
| Sebastian Fanselow – Harold Mayot
17:05 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2)
| Cornea / Martos Gornes – Nouza / Sachko
17:05 (doubles)
|
