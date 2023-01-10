WTT contender Durban. LiveStream, Broadcast / Table Tennis. WTT/January 10/LiveTV

Connect with us

Today (January 10, Tuesday)

Tennis. ATP challenger. Oeiras 2 ATP Challenger, Oeiras 2

11:10 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Tiger 2 ATP challenger. Tiger 2

13:10 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Tiger 2 Juan Ignacio Londero – Alessandro Giannessi
14:40 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
american football. Friendly match Dortmund-Fortuna
15:00 (Friendly match)
american football. Friendly match Greuther Fuerth-Hansa Rostock
15:00 (Friendly match)
american football. Friendly match Kecskemet – U Craiova
15:00 (Friendly match)
american football. Friendly match Hansa Rostock-Greuther Furth
15:00 (Friendly match)
Ice hockey. Russia. VHL Lada Tl – Zauralie
2:2
15:00 (Russia. VHL)
Volley-ball. Exchange cup Olympiacos – Steaua Bucharest
15:00 (Challenge Cup)
Ice hockey. Russia. VHLB CSK VVS – Dynamo Altai
5:1
15:00 (Russia. VHL B)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Oeiras 2 Valentin Vacherot – Raphael Collignon
15:05 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Tiger 2 Carlos Sanchez Jover – Hernan Casanova
0:1
15:25 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
Ice hockey. Russia. MHL Loko-76 – Irbis
1:0
15:30 (Russia. MHL)
Ice hockey. Russia. VHL Bars – Helmet
0:1
15:30 (Russia. VHL)
american football. Friendly match. National teams Ghana-Mozambique

15:30 (Friendly match. National teams)
Ice hockey. Ladies. World Championship. Division IA France U18 (W) – Austria U18 (W)

15:30 (Division IA)
Ice hockey. Ladies. World Championship. Dept. IB Poland U18 (W) – South Korea U18 (W)

15:30 (Division IB)
Cricket. South Africa. AT 20 MI Cape Town – Pearl Royals

15:30 (South Africa. SA 20)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Oeiras 2 Hamad Medjedovic – Joris De Loore

15:35 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Tiger 2 Matias Franco Descotte – Jesper de Jong

15:40 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
Futsal. Russia. Junior competition New generacia Thu 18 – Norilskiy nikel Thu 18

15:45 (Russia. Youth League)
american football. Friendly match Wil – Rapperswil-Jona

16:00 (friendly match)
Ice hockey. KHL Severstal – Torpedo NN
3:2
4:00 PM (KHL)
Ice hockey. Russia. MHL SKA-Varyagi-Taifun
2:2
16:00 (Russia. MHL)
Basketball. VTB United League Nizhny Novgorod – CSKA Moscow
46:65
16:00 (VTB United League)
Basketball. Ukraine. Super League Politechnika Halychyna – Cherkaski Mavpy

16:00 (Ukraine. Super League)
Ice hockey. Russia. VHL AKM-Gornyak-UGMK
1:2
16:00 (Russia. VHL)
Basketball. FIBA European Cup Hapoel Haifa – Kauhajoki
42:53
4:00 PM (FIBA European Cup)
Basketball. VTB Youth United League MBA 2 – Parma 2

16:00 (VTB Youth United League)
Basketball. Lithuania. NKL Neptunas-Akvaservis – Mazeikiai
46:53
16:00 (Lithuania. NKL)
Basketball. Lithuania. NKL Vilkaviskis Perlas–Suduva-Mantinga
42:42
16:00 (Lithuania. NKL)
american football. Arabian Gulf Cup Qatar – Bahrain
1:0
4:15 PM (Arabian Gulf Cup)
Ice hockey. KHL Dynamo Msk – Salavat Yulaev
1:0
4:30 PM (KHL)
Ice hockey. KHL SKA – Spartak M
2:0
4:30 PM (KHL)
Ice hockey. KHL Sochi – Vityaz
1:2
4:30 PM (KHL)
Ice hockey. Champions League Tappara Zug
1:0
16:30 (Champions League)
Ice hockey. Czech Republic. Extra league Pilsen – Vitkovice
0:0
16:30 (Czech Republic. Extraliga)
Ice hockey. Czech Republic. Extra league Dynamo Pardubice – Sparta Prague
0:0
16:30 (Czech Republic. Extraliga)
Basketball. Friendly Tournament Al Kuwait – Al Nasser

16:30 (Friendly Tournament)
Ice hockey. Slovakia. 1. League Povazska Bystrica–Skalica
1:2
16:30 (Slovakia. 1. Liga)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Tiger 2 Camilo Ugo Carabelli – Thiago Seyboth

16:40 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
american football. Friendly match Neustrelitz–Babelsberg

17:00 (Friendly match)
american football. Friendly match Union Furstenwalde – Viktoria Berlin
1:1
17:00 (Friendly match)
american football. Friendly match Carl Zeiss Jena-Rudolstadt
0:0
17:00 (Friendly match)
Basketball. VTB United League Zenit–Lokomotiv Kuban
8:4
17:00 (VTB United League)
Ice hockey. Czech Republic. Extra league Mountfield–Bili Tigri Liberec
0:0
17:00 (Czech Republic. Extraliga)
Winter sports. Alpine skiing World Cup Flachau

17:00 (Alpine skiing)
Volley-ball. CEV cup Galatasaray – Skra Belchatov
0:0
17:00 (CEV Cup)
Ice hockey. Slovakia. Extra league Slovan Bratislava – Nitra
0:0
17:00 (Slovakia. Extraliga)
Ice hockey. Slovakia. Extra league Trencin–Banska Bystrica
0:0
17:00 (Slovakia. Extraliga)
Water polo. Champions League Olympiacos – Barcelona

17:00 (Champions League)
Water polo. Champions League Vuliagmeni–Jadran Split

17:00 (Champions League)
Volley-ball. Ladies. Champions League Rzeszow (F) – Conegliano (F)
0:0
17:00 (Women. Champions League)
Volley-ball. Ladies. Champions League Prometey (F) – Alba Blaj (F)
0:0
17:00 (Women. Champions League)
Basketball. Champions League Tofas – AEK
4:7
17:00 (Champions League)
Basketball. Slovenia. Cup Sencur–Sentjur

17:00 (Slovenia. Cup)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Tiger 2 Juan Bautista Torres – Murkel Velasco

17:00 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2)
Ice hockey. Champions League Frolunda–Lulea
0:0
5:05 PM (Champions League)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Oeiras 2 Sebastian Fanselow – Harold Mayot

17:05 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Oeiras 2. Doubles Cornea / Martos Gornes – Nouza / Sachko

17:05 (doubles)

