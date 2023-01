WTT contender Durban. LiveStream, Broadcast / Table Tennis. WTT/January 10/LiveTV

ATP Challenger, Oeiras 2



11:10 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2) ATP challenger. Tiger 2



13:10 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2) Juan Ignacio Londero – Alessandro Giannessi

14:40 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2) Dortmund-Fortuna

15:00 (Friendly match) Greuther Fuerth-Hansa Rostock

15:00 (Friendly match) Kecskemet – U Craiova

15:00 (Friendly match) Hansa Rostock-Greuther Furth

15:00 (Friendly match) Lada Tl – Zauralie

2:2

15:00 (Russia. VHL) Olympiacos – Steaua Bucharest

15:00 (Challenge Cup) CSK VVS – Dynamo Altai

5:1

15:00 (Russia. VHL B) Valentin Vacherot – Raphael Collignon

15:05 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2) Carlos Sanchez Jover – Hernan Casanova

0:1

15:25 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2) Loko-76 – Irbis

1:0

15:30 (Russia. MHL) Bars – Helmet

0:1

15:30 (Russia. VHL) Ghana-Mozambique



15:30 (Friendly match. National teams) France U18 (W) – Austria U18 (W)



15:30 (Division IA) Poland U18 (W) – South Korea U18 (W)



15:30 (Division IB) MI Cape Town – Pearl Royals



15:30 (South Africa. SA 20) Hamad Medjedovic – Joris De Loore



15:35 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2) Matias Franco Descotte – Jesper de Jong



15:40 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2) New generacia Thu 18 – Norilskiy nikel Thu 18



15:45 (Russia. Youth League) Wil – Rapperswil-Jona



16:00 (friendly match) Severstal – Torpedo NN

3:2

4:00 PM (KHL) SKA-Varyagi-Taifun

2:2

16:00 (Russia. MHL) Nizhny Novgorod – CSKA Moscow

46:65

16:00 (VTB United League) Politechnika Halychyna – Cherkaski Mavpy



16:00 (Ukraine. Super League) AKM-Gornyak-UGMK

1:2

16:00 (Russia. VHL) Hapoel Haifa – Kauhajoki

42:53

4:00 PM (FIBA European Cup) MBA 2 – Parma 2



16:00 (VTB Youth United League) Neptunas-Akvaservis – Mazeikiai

46:53

16:00 (Lithuania. NKL) Vilkaviskis Perlas–Suduva-Mantinga

42:42

16:00 (Lithuania. NKL) Qatar – Bahrain

1:0

4:15 PM (Arabian Gulf Cup) Dynamo Msk – Salavat Yulaev

1:0

4:30 PM (KHL) SKA – Spartak M

2:0

4:30 PM (KHL) Sochi – Vityaz

1:2

4:30 PM (KHL) Tappara Zug

1:0

16:30 (Champions League) Pilsen – Vitkovice

0:0

16:30 (Czech Republic. Extraliga) Dynamo Pardubice – Sparta Prague

0:0

16:30 (Czech Republic. Extraliga) Al Kuwait – Al Nasser



16:30 (Friendly Tournament) Povazska Bystrica–Skalica

1:2

16:30 (Slovakia. 1. Liga) Camilo Ugo Carabelli – Thiago Seyboth



16:40 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2) Neustrelitz–Babelsberg



17:00 (Friendly match) Union Furstenwalde – Viktoria Berlin

1:1

17:00 (Friendly match) Carl Zeiss Jena-Rudolstadt

0:0

17:00 (Friendly match) Zenit–Lokomotiv Kuban

8:4

17:00 (VTB United League) Mountfield–Bili Tigri Liberec

0:0

17:00 (Czech Republic. Extraliga) World Cup Flachau



17:00 (Alpine skiing) Galatasaray – Skra Belchatov

0:0

17:00 (CEV Cup) Slovan Bratislava – Nitra

0:0

17:00 (Slovakia. Extraliga) Trencin–Banska Bystrica

0:0

17:00 (Slovakia. Extraliga) Olympiacos – Barcelona



17:00 (Champions League) Vuliagmeni–Jadran Split



17:00 (Champions League) Rzeszow (F) – Conegliano (F)

0:0

17:00 (Women. Champions League) Prometey (F) – Alba Blaj (F)

0:0

17:00 (Women. Champions League) Tofas – AEK

4:7

17:00 (Champions League) Sencur–Sentjur



17:00 (Slovenia. Cup) Juan Bautista Torres – Murkel Velasco



17:00 (ATP Challenger. Tigre 2) Frolunda–Lulea

0:0

5:05 PM (Champions League) Sebastian Fanselow – Harold Mayot



17:05 (ATP Challenger. Oeiras 2) Cornea / Martos Gornes – Nouza / Sachko



17:05 (doubles)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://livetv.sx/enx/eventinfo/104698072_wtt_contender_durban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos