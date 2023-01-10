Marotta named in BIG EAST weekly honor roll





NEW YORK from Marquette Chloe Marota was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll after her performance in a pair of road races, the league’s bureau announced Monday afternoon. In a 1–1 week for the Golden Eagles, Marotta averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while playing 79 of a possible 80 minutes. The senior forward went for 18 points, nine boards and a career-high three blocks in the team’s victory over DePaul on Wednesday. At No. 25 Creighton, she scored a game-high 20 points while also knocking down five boards. from Marquettewas named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll after her performance in a pair of road races, the league’s bureau announced Monday afternoon. In a 1–1 week for the Golden Eagles, Marotta averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while playing 79 of a possible 80 minutes. The senior forward went for 18 points, nine boards and a career-high three blocks in the team’s victory over DePaul on Wednesday. At No. 25 Creighton, she scored a game-high 20 points while also knocking down five boards. This was Marotta’s second BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll appearance of the season, and third of her career. BIG EAST Player of the Week

Maddy Siegrist, Villanova, Sr., F The nation’s leading scorer averaged 32.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and .553 shooting in a 2-0 week for the Wildcats. Siegrist started the week with 29 points and 10 boards in Wednesday’s win over Georgetown before reaching 30 points for the seventh time this season with a 36-point, 13-rebound outing in Sunday’s win over Butler. With that performance, Siegrist moved up to No. 5 on the BIG EAST scoring list with 1,279 points in 55 league games, passing UConn legends Rebecca Lobo and Maya Moore. With today’s recognition, Siegrist breaks the BIG EAST record for most career Player of the Week certificates with her 13eto nod. The previous record of 12 was held by Lobo (1992-95) and Louisville’s Angel McCoughtry (2006-09). In six BIG EAST games this season, Siegrist averages 29.2 points per game, while her overall average of 28.5 leads all Division I players. BIG EAST Freshman of the Week

Kennedy Fauntleroy, Georgetown, Fr., G Fauntleroy had the highest scoring performance by a rookie last week with 24 points at RV/RV Villanova on Wednesday. The freshman guard was 9-fo-15 from the field and added three rebounds, two steals and two assists. This is Fauntleroy’s second 20-point game of the season and her fourth BIG EAST Freshman of the Week nod. She is the BIG EAST’s top-scoring freshman with 11.9 points per game, including 15.0 in conference play. BIG EAST weekly honor roll

Aubrey Griffin, UConn, R-Jr., F 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and .579 shooting in a 2-0 away swing; game-high 19 points in victory over Xavier on Thursday

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul, So., F game highs of 24 points, 15 rebounds in adversity for Marquette on Wednesday second-highest rebound total in a game last week

Chloe Marota Marquette, Sr., F 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 50 percent shooting in a 1-1 away swing; game-high 20 points at No. 25 Creighton on Sunday

Jayla Everett, St. John’s, R-Sr., G 18.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and .520 shooting in a 1-1 week; season-high 26 points in Sunday’s victory over Xavier

Lauren Park-Lane, Seton Hall, Sr., G 17.0 points, BIG EAST best 10.0 assists in 2-0 week, including 15 points, 11 assists in win over previously unbeaten and 24e– ranked St. John’s

