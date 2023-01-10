Men’s Tennis releases 2023 Spring Slate





CHAPEL HILL, NCUniversity of North Carolina men’s tennis team to play one of nation’s best programs again in 2023, head coach says Sam Paul announced Monday. Nine Tar Heel opponents were ranked in the ITA preseason Top 25, released last week by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. “We are always excited about playing a really challenging schedule, and this year is no different,” says Paul. “Consistently one of the best conferences in the country, the ACC is once again packed with top-notch teams this year. And our non-conference schedule is very challenging and we play against some of the best teams in the country. It’s going to be a fun season .” Six Atlantic Coast Conference teams earned spots in the ITA Preseason Top 25, including No. 1 Virginia, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 16 (tie) Florida State, No. 18 Carolina, No. 19 NC State, and No. 20 (tie) Duke. Four ranked non-conference opponents are No. 3 Texas Christian, No. 10 South Carolina and potential ITA Kickoff foes No. 16 (tie) Harvard and No. 22 Columbia. Carolina kicks off the season on January 14-16 at the Allen Morris Invitational at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center in Chapel Hill. After the warmup weekend, the dual match season kicks off on January 19 with a doubleheader against Campbell and NC Central. A road trip to South Carolina follows on January 22 before the Tar Heels host the ITA Kickoff Weekend on January 28 and 29. UNC will play Oklahoma State in the semifinals on Saturday and then meet Harvard or Columbia on Sunday. There will be more competition next weekend, with Illinois visiting Chapel Hill on February 4 and Texas Christian on February 5. After a home game against Elon, the ITA National Team Indoor Championship will take place in Chicago on February 17 and 20. Carolina is a two-time winner of the event. The slate of the Atlantic Coast Conference opens February 26 against Boston College in Chapel Hill. Carolina will be home to BC, NC State, Wake Forest, Duke, Florida State and Miami this spring while visiting Notre Dame, Louisville, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Clemson and Georgia Tech along the way. The Tar Heels have released their Spring 2023 schedule and the action starts later this week!https://t.co/sZzEtj1xZZ#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/w6YZTrVOJB Carolina Men’s Tennis (@carolinatennis) January 9, 2023

