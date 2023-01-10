Dick Savitt, tennis Hall of Famer who won Wimbledon, dies at age 95

Dick Savitt, a self-taught tennis Hall of Famer who won the Australian and Wimbledon Grand Slam tournaments in 1951, but retired from the world tennis circuit a year later to pursue business at the age of 25 to work in the oil industry going to work and eventually on Wall Street, died January 6 at his home in Manhattan. He turned 95.

His son, Bob, confirmed the death, but did not name a cause.

An intensely competitive right-hander with a powerful backhand and aggressive ground game, Mr. Savitt was one of the best American tennis players of the 1950s and one of the greatest Jewish tennis players in history. He hit what we called the heavy ball, one of his longtime competitors, fellow Hall of Famer Tony Trabert, said in a 2011 interview with the New Jersey Star Ledger. He could punish you with his bases.

The hefty, six-foot-tall Mr. Savitt rose to fame in January 1951 while debuting at the Australian Championships in Sydney, beating defending champion Frank Sedgman in the semi-finals and defeating Ken McGregor to win the title. He was the first non-Australian in 13 years to win the tournament, now known as the Australian Open, arriving at Wimbledon five months later as an extremely confident No. 6 seed.

He made his way to the semi-finals, playing compatriot Herbert Flam in a match that started horribly, Mr Savitt recalled. Flam started very well, led 6-1, 5-1 and started laughing because it was so easy, he told the Sunday Telegraph in London. This upset me and at the next change I told him I didn’t mind him hitting me but he better stop laughing. He had upset me.

mr. Savitt rallied to win the set, 13-15, and recorded a relatively easy win.

On the morning of the Wimbledon final, a rematch against McGregor, he woke up at 5 a.m. and couldn’t sleep, according to a United Press report. opponent. It was one of the shortest finals in Wimbledon history and remains the last time a male singles player has won Wimbledon on his first attempt.

The win made Mr. Savitt only the second American man to win both the Australian and Wimbledon championships in the same year, after Don Budge in 1938. Since then, only Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras have done it.

Mr. Savitt climbed to No. 2 in the world rankings and was on the cover of Time magazine and boasted: When I’m on my game, no one can beat me. The others come uphill towards me.

Yet he also acknowledged that he could be a bad sport at times, receiving boos from the crowd when he protested the referees’ decisions or gave up points at the end of a lost game. In part, he told Time, he was just burned out after spending months traveling to tournaments around the world. I’ve been playing tennis too much. I want peace, he said. I used to be so eager, but I had never heard tennis from my ears.

Mr. Savitt then lost in the semifinals of the US National Championships (now the US Open), where he was seeded No. 1, but was hampered by a leg infection. And while he helped advance the US team in the Davis Cup, he was bitterly disappointed not to be selected for the final round against Australia. The Americans lost 3-2, with semi-retired Ted Schroeder as his replacement.

For some, Mr. Savitt’s absence from the Davis Cup reeked of anti-Semitism at a time when many tennis clubs refused to admit Jewish members. Mr Savitt had beaten members of Australia’s Davis Cup team earlier that year, his supporters noted, and he looked poised to do so again.

Mr Savitt angered his team captain, Frank Shields, telling reporters he felt he was the victim of a prearranged deal to bring Schroeder onto the team. But he believed prejudice played no part in the move and told Sandra Harwitt, author of The Greatest Jewish Tennis Players of All Time, that it was just a bad time for me.

Within a year he had retired from the international tennis circuit, despite reaching the quarterfinals or better in all four Grand Slam tournaments in 1952. Major tournaments were only open to amateurs when he won Wimbledon last year. voucher, plus a silver-gilt trophy from the Duchess of Kent and Mr Savitt said he just needed a job.

Either you kept playing and taking under-the-table type payments, or you ended up teaching in a club, he told the Star-Ledger. I didn’t want to do that. I had to decide whether to keep playing for a few more years or get out of the game and go to work in a normal position. That’s what I did.

Mr. Savitt moved to Texas to work for an oil company and arrived in New York in the late 1950s, where he worked as a stockbroker and investment advisor for Lehman Brothers, Schroders, and Morgan Stanley, among others. He also continued to play occasional tennis tournaments, in addition to mentoring younger players on the court. His protégés included Columbia University students, who named the tennis center after him, as well as professionals such as Arthur Ashe and Vitas Gerulaitis.

For years, he also played doubles with his son, Bob, winning a national father-and-son title that represented one of Mr. Savitt’s most significant wins, according to a joint interview in the New York Times which he gave last year with his son and his friend Bid Goswami, the longtime men’s coach at Columbia. When they finally won in 1981 after two or three tries, Goswami recalls, Dick said: This is bigger than me winning Wimbledon.

Richard Savitt was born in Bayonne, NJ, on March 4, 1927, and grew up in nearby Maplewood and South Orange. His father worked in meat distribution and his mother was a housewife.

At the age of 13, Mr. Savitt became fascinated with tennis when he worked as a ball boy at the Berkeley Tennis Club in Orange. He never had a formal lesson, but said he learned the sport by watching other players and reading a manual from Budge, the Grand Slam champion. He also played football and basketball, strengthening his hold on Mr. Savitt after his family moved to El Paso, where he became co-captain of the high school basketball team and earned a basketball scholarship to Cornell University.

After serving in the Navy at the end of World War II, he enrolled at Cornell in 1946 and suffered a knee injury that essentially ended his hardwood career. He went on to amass a collegiate tennis record of 57-2 before earning a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1950. That same year, he reached the semifinals of the U.S. National Championships in New York, losing to eventual champion Art Larsen.

Mr. Savitt won titles at the US National Indoor Championships in 1952, 1958 and 1961. He also competed in men’s doubles, twice runner-up at the French Championships with partner Gardnar Mulloy and winning gold medals in singles and doubles at the Maccabiah Games of 1961, the Jewish Olympic Games held in Israel, where he later mentored top players and helped develop tennis centers.

In 1976 he was initiated into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Mr. Savitt’s marriage to Louise Liberman ended in divorce. His second wife, the former Annelle Hayes, a Hollywood actress turned interior designer, died in 2013.

In addition to his son, from his first marriage, the survivors include three grandchildren.

Long after retiring from the competitive tennis circuit, Mr. Savitt made annual forays to Wimbledon and the US Open, bumping into old friends but remaining resolutely focused on tennis over chit-chat.