Trio named USA Lacrosse Division I Men’s Preseason All-America





PROVISION, RI Three bears Devon McLane , Connor Theriault and Trevor Yeboah Kodie were named USA Lacrosse Division I Preseason All-Americans, announced earlier today by the publication. McLane and Theriault took places in the preseason third team, with Yeboah-Kodie taking honorable mentions. All three Bears earned USILA All-America honorable mentions a season ago. McLane led the Bears in goals (47), assists (24) and points (71) as a junior in 2022. His 71 points are tied for tenth in a single season in Brown program history, alongside Dylan Molloy’s senior campaign in 2017. The Westwood, New Jersey native was also honored last season with First Team All-New England and Second Team All-Ivy honors. Theriault will begin his youth campaign after an outstanding sophomore season in 2022 that saw him take First Team All-Ivy and Second Team All-New England honors. The Mount Herman, Massachusetts native started 15 games a season ago and finished the campaign with double-digit saves in 10 games along with a .537 save percentage and 11.54 goals against average. Yeboah-Kodie rounds out the Preseason All-Americans with honorable mention one season after earning First Team All-New England and Honorable Mention All-Ivy honors. The short-stick midfielder scored seven goals and 13 points as a junior and scored 27 ground balls. Among the 76 Preseason All-Americans named, 22 are student-athletes representing the Ivy League. Penn and Princeton lead the conference with five selections each, followed by Cornell (4), Brown (3), Yale (3) and Harvard (2). The 2023 Bears are ranked 12th in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Men’s Preseason Top-20. Brown is one of six Ivy League programs ranked in the preseason poll. The Bears open the season at Stevenson-Pincince Field against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday, February 18. NIKE/USA LACROSSE MAGAZINE PRESESASON TOP-20 1.Virginia

2.Maryland

3. Georgetown

4. Cornel

5.Princeton

6. Our Lady

7. Duke

8. Jale

9. Pen

10. Rutger

11. State of Ohio

12. Brown

13.Denver

14.Delaware

15.Harvard

16. Boston University

17. North Carolina

18.Jacksonville

19. Navy

20. Saint Joseph BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

