Lorenzo Musetti cracks top 20, mover of the week | ATP tour





ATPTour.com looks at the best movers of the week in the Pepperstone ATP rankings, starting Monday, January 9, 2023 An entertaining opening week of the 2023 ATP Tour season saw the United States lift the inauguration United Cupwhile Novak Djokovic and Tallon Greek track won titles in Adelaide and Pune respectively. ATPTour.com takes a look at the movers of the week in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. View Pepperstone ATP rankings No. 19, Lorenzo Musetti, +4 (career high)

The #NextGenATP Italian has cracked the Top 20 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time after racking up four wins to help Team Italy reach the final of the United Cup. The 20-year-old is the third Italian in the Top 20, alongside world number 14 Matteo Berrettini and world number 16 Jannik Sinner. Read the United Cup final report and watch the highlights. No. 12, Cameron Norrie +2

The 27-year-old has jumped two places after going 3-0 at the United Cup. The Briton beat Australian Alex de Minaur, Spaniard Rafael Nadal and American Taylor Fritz to help his country win Group D. no. 61 Tallon Greek Railway, +34

The Dutchman has moved up 34 places after taking his first tour-level title at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune. The 26-year-old lost just one set on his way to the trophy, beating Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the championship match. Read Pune’s final report and watch the highlights. Other notable top 100 movers

No. 6 Andrew Rublev, +2

No. 10 Holger Rune, +1 (Joint Career High)

No. 14 Matteo Berrettini, +2

No. 17 Frances Tiafoe, +2 (Joint Career High)

No. 23 Borna Coric, +3

No. 31Sebastian Korda, +2

No. 50Benjamin Bonzi, +10

no. 52 Aslan Karatsev, +7

No. 74 Marton Fucsovics, +14

No. 86 Jason Kubler, +21 (career high) More stories like this in:

