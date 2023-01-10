Sports
USF travels to No. 1 Houston for the program’s sixth encounter with a leading foe
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
University of South Florida (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at No. 1 Houston (16-1, 4-0 AAC)
Wednesday January 11 | 8 p.m. ET
EVENT LOCATION: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
SERIES: Houston leads 24-12
TV: ESPN+
RADIO: 102.5 HD-2 The Strike
LIVE STATISTICS: Here
TWITTER UPDATES: @USFMBB
GAME NOTES: Display
HOUSTON It’s just a number. But this particular No. 1 number casts a formidable shadow over the other men’s basketball teams in the American Athletic Conference.
The USF Bulls (7-9, 0-3) will take on a Texas-format challenge Wednesday night when they take on the top-ranked Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0) at the Fertitta Center.
Coach Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars lost only to Alabama (71-65), as they recorded a 69-61 road win over then No. 2 Virginia on December 17. The Cougars got off to a solid start in the AAC by beating Tulsa (89-50), UCF (71-65), SMU (87-53) and Cincinnati (72-59).
Meanwhile coach Brian Gregory‘s Bulls, who won seven of eight games after an 0-5 start, stumbled in early AAC play. The Bulls were defeated against Memphis (93-86), Temple (68-64) and Wichita State (70-66) after holding a double-digit lead in two of them with three minutes to play in each game. .
“It’s still early in the season, but we need to do better in closing games,” said USF senior Keyshawn Bryant said. “We have a good team, better than our record, but we have to show that.”
“I think we have the kind of team that can beat anyone at our conference,” said the USF center Russell Tchewawho has back-to-back double-doubles (20 points and 12 rebounds against Temple, 19 points and 10 rebounds against Wichita State).
But Houston isn’t your typical AAC team.
Sampson has restored a moribund Houston program to championship form, going 215-71 in nine seasons with four straight NCAA Tournament appearances (including the 2021 Final Four). The veteran Cougar lineup, led by guards Marcus Sasser (15.8 points per game) and Jamal Shead (7.5 points, 5.2 assists), has been supplemented by six-foot-tall freshman Jarace Walker (10.4 points, 6.1 rebounds).
“Kelvin has always been successful wherever he’s been,” said Gregory. “One of the traits he has is getting (great) players and then coaching them hard. Those guys know who they are and they play very disciplined in that style.
“Playing in our league just because you win doesn’t mean you’re going to win next time. And just because you lose doesn’t mean you can’t beat the next team. It’s a war every time. We” We have to go out and put everything there. We have to do the things we do well, stick to them and play hard for 40 minutes. We have nothing to lose.”
It is the sixth time USF men’s basketball has faced off against a No. 1 team.
On December 12, 1981, the Bulls fell 75–39 to No. 1 in North Carolina as the Tar Heels (featuring a freshman named Michael Jordan) en route to Dean Smith’s first national championship.
On January 29, 2000, the Bulls were defeated 89–72 at No. 1 in Cincinnati when the Bearcats Final Four aspirations were finally derailed by a broken leg to play Kenyon Martin. While playing in the Big East Conference, the Bulls had a pair of encounters against No. 1-ranked opponents, a 75-62 loss to No. 1 Pittsburgh on January 14, 2009 just five weeks apart, then a 64-50 loss to No. 1 Pittsburgh on January 14, 2009. 1 UConn on February 21, 2009.
On November 25, 2015, USF fell 84–63 to No. 1 Kentucky in a special event in Miami.
“I don’t know if it’s that important to play against the number 1,” said Gregory. “I don’t think our guys give that extra thought. Sure, it’s big and historic when you can win. But Houston was good (last week) as the No. 2-ranked team.
“Each part of this season is a process and a different challenge. We try to progress every time. We didn’t like how we finished (recent games) so we have to get better there. No one has to remind us that Houston is a great team. We have to keep it simple, do what we do, play hard and compete.”
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
