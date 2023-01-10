Tennis Australian Open 2023 start date, key facts, prize money, seeds, schedule, Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka





The 2023 Australian Open tournament kicks off next week, with 256 of the world’s top tennis players descending on Melbourne Park to compete for this year’s titles. This year, the Aus Open starts on Monday 16 January and concludes with the women’s final on Saturday 28 January and the men’s final on Sunday 29 January. Players will compete for one record pool of A$76.5 million in prize money at the 2023 Australian Open (up 3.4% from 2022), with men’s and women’s champions pocketing AU$2.975 million, while a first-round loss nets AU$106,250. SINGLE (all A$) Winner $2,975,000

Runner-Up $1,625,000

Semifinalists $925,000

Quarterfinalists $555,250

Round of 16 $338,250

Round of 32 $227,925

Round of 64 $158,850

First round $106,250 QUALIFYING ANKLES Round of 32 $55,150

Round of 64 $36,575

First round $26,000 DOUBLE (per team) Winner $695,000

Runner-Up $370,000

Semifinalists $210,000

Quarterfinalists $116,500

Round of 16 $67,250

Round of 32 $46,500

First Round $30,975 MIXED DOUBLES (per team) Winner $157,750

Runner-Up $89,450

Semifinalists $47,500

Quarterfinalists $25,250

Round of 16 $12,650

First round $6,600 On the men’s side of the draw, current world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz will not compete in Melbourne, having recently announced a leg injury has ruled him out. “I suffered an injury due to an accidental, unnatural movement during training,” the 19-year-old said earlier this week. able to play. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look ahead. We’ll see you at the Australian Open in 2024.” Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open this year. Andy Astfalck/BSR Bureau/Getty Images On the women’s side, reigning champion and local hero Ash Barty will not compete after announcing her retirement shortly after her breakout win last year – and there will be no late or unexpected participation after announcing she was pregnant earlier in January. Two-time tournament winner Naomi Osaka has also announced that she will not go down under, while Venus Williams, who received a wild card late last year, has also withdrawn. Missing last year after issues with his visa and vaccination status resulted in his deportation, eight-time champion at Melbourne Park Novak Djokovic is back for the 2023 Open, seeking his 22nd Grand Slam title and a tie with reigning men’s champion Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is the bookmaker’s clear favorite to win the men’s final, followed by last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev. Nadal is third favourite, followed by local hope Nick Kyrgios. Speaking of Kyrgios, both he and Thanasi Kokkinakis will defend their fairytale doubles, which culminated in them winning the men’s doubles final in 2022. Dubbed the ‘Special Ks’, their combination of fiery play and fun antics was a hit with audiences both at the tournament and watching on television. Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were a revelation in doubles in 2022. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Kyrgios is Australia’s highest ranked player at the tournament, number 21 in the world. Alex De Minaur is number 27 in the world rankings, while Ajla Tomljanovic has had a career-best year for women and is ranked 35. Also in the top 100 is Daria Saville at 55, and Christopher O’Connell in the men. (79), Jason Kubler (86) and Jordan Thompson (88).

