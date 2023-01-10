Preview women’s tennis season 2022-23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. After participating in three tournaments during the fall, Bellarmine women’s tennis is set to begin its third season in Division I on Saturday.

The Knights are set for a regular 27-game season with 12 home games, 13 away and two neutral matchups. Each home game takes place at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex on Bellarmine’s campus.

Bellarmine will face four power-conference opponents (Indiana, Louisville, Tennessee, Kentucky), matching last year’s total, and eight different teams in ASUN action. Conference play for BU begins March 17 in North Alabama. Sophomore head coach Brian Snail understands the challenges ahead, but is excited to get the season started:

“We have a tough schedule to kick off the spring season, but this group really got into practice every day to work,” Slack said. “I look forward to battling this group every time on the field. The expectations for this group are just to get better and compete every day.”

Last fall, the Knights took on Missouri in a pair of hidden duels, faced six different teams over three days of hidden duels in Middle Tennessee, and took on three squads at home in hidden duels to wrap up 2022. Bellarmine totaled 37 wins all fall. freshman Vendula Krislova and Hanley Riner led the Knights with three singles wins each. Kryslova and sophomore doubles team Ekaterina Tikhonko was spectacular, going 6-1 in the fall competition.

Looking back at the results, Slack is happy with the growth:

“This fall has been a great adjustment to what our spring season has in store for us,” added Slack. “We were able to schedule an SEC team and do some match play against some teams that we will actually see in the spring season. I felt like the team would like to play some games, and we are looking forward to out to continue some of the matches.” We had success in the fall, especially with how we ended last weekend at home.”

Slack’s team consists of four freshmen, two sophomores, and a senior. Maya Kozerski participated for the last time this fall and graduated during the semester. Bellarmine’s only senior Channing Varnum , who was named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and earned three double wins last season. BU’s other returner is Tikhonko, who was named to the ASUN All-Freshman Team last season. The sophomore from Minsk played no. 1 singles and led the Knights with 10 singles wins, including four in ASUN action. A new sophomore for Bellarmine is Laila Bashir , who transferred this summer from Xavier University of Louisiana (NAIA). Bashir was a three-time First-Team All-American in NAIA and was the top NAIA doubles player two years ago.

The freshman class is the largest group for Bellarmine. The aforementioned Riner hails from Cabell Midland High School and was ranked the no. 1 player in West Virginia for three years. Kryslova is another international player for Bellarmine, coming to Louisville from Letkov, Czech Republic. Shu Grosso attended The Academy for Science and Design in Merrimack, New Hampshire and was ranked the best player in the state last season. Cydney Rogers finishes freshman year and comes to Bellarmine from Valley View High School in Jonesboro, Ark. Rogers was the no. 1 player in Arkansas and won two singles titles.

Slack is looking forward to the impact the newcomers will have on the program:

“The newcomers are such an exciting bunch,” Slack said. “There is some talent in this group and we will need it as they will be thrown right into the games this spring. All five of these young ladies will make a big impact on this program, not just this year but for years to come. They will all have a lot of playing time this spring season. They have a chance to make their mark on this program right away.”

Bellarmine opens his season on Saturday with home games against North Dakota and Western Kentucky. The Knights face UND first at 10 AM before taking on the Hilltoppers at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex at 3:30 PM. Bellarmine will have a busy day on Monday, starting with a home game against IU-Southeast at 9 a.m. After a short break, BU will travel to Bloomington to face Indiana later in the day at 4 PM.

North Dakota went 11-11 last season with a 4-3 record in the Summitt League. Western Kentucky posted an impressive 18-9 record with a 2-1 scoreline in limited Conference-USA action. IU-Southeast went 7-8 at the NAIA level last year, while Indiana went 10-15 last season with a 3-8 record in the Big Ten.

Follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights) for more coverage of Bellarmine athletics.