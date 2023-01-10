Sports
Merriweather named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week
The 6-foot-5 Merriweather averaged 13.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game during the two-game road trip while shooting 61 percent (11-of-18) from the field.
She posted her second straight double-double on the road trip and fourth of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds in ULM’s 73-71 win over Coastal Carolina Saturday, as the Warhawks ended a 22-game road-losing slip (tied with Bellarmine for the second longest streak in the country), including 19 consecutive games in conference play. It was ULM’s first win on the Sun Belt road since the victory over Texas State, 58–55, on January 16, 2020. Merriweather also tied her season high with four blocked shots and set a career high with four steals against the Chanticleers.
A native of Buena Park, California, Merriweather scored a game-high 16 points and collected 14 rebounds (five offensive boards) in a 63-49 loss at ODU Thursday. She connected on 7 of 10 attempts from the field while contributing three blocked shots and two steals.
“We are so proud of Emma and the way she has asserted herself on both ends of the floor over the past few weeks,” says ULM head coach Brooks Donald Williams said. “She’s had injuries throughout her career and it’s great to see her succeed here as a Warhawk. Emma has such an impact on the defensive end, with her ability to block shots and protect the paint for us. “
Merriweather ranks in the top five in the Sun Belt in four different statistical categories: first in blocked shots (2.0 per game), second in offensive rebounding (3.5 pg.), second in field goal percentage (.582), and five in general rebounding ( 8.1 pp.).
ULM (6-9, 2-2) resumes its four-game Sun Belt Conference road trip in Troy on Thursday, January 12 at 6 p.m. and in Southern Miss on Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m.
Sources
https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2023/1/10/womens-basketball-merriweather-named-sun-belt-conference-player-of-the-week.aspx
