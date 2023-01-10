Sports
Villanova Duo earns preseason All-America recognition from USA Lacrosse Magazine
With just over a month before Villanova hosts his season opener against Penn State on Feb. 12, preseason accolades are starting to roll in for a Wildcats team that won the GRAND EAST championship for the first time in eight years last spring. plays. Campbell and Comizio are each returning All-Americans for Villanova, with Campbell already named a “Top 50 Men’s Player for 2023” (No. 25) by Indoor lacrosse ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Campbell enters the season ranked fifth in school history in career goals scored (117) and tied for sixth in the Wildcats record book in points (168). A veteran of 49 games played during his collegiate career, he led Villanova in goals (45) and points (67) last season while finishing second on the team with 22 assists. He was named a first-team All-America selection by USA Lacrosse Magazine last year in addition to a second team selection by the USILA and Indoor lacrosse.
Comizio is a preseason All-American after earning third-team honors Indoor lacrosse and honorable mention status USA Lacrosse Magazine and the USILA a year ago. The short-stick defensive midfielder is on the Wildcats all-time top-10 list in his career causing turnovers (41) and had a team-high 24 to go last season along with 49 ground balls. Comizio has appeared in 49 career games and his career totals include 41 turnovers caused, 93 ground balls, two goals and three assists. He was a second-team All-BIG EAST selection last season.
Villanova went 9-5 and 3-2 in BIG EAST action last season to earn the #3 spot in the BIG EAST Championship. After earning a last-minute victory over #2 seed Denver in the conference semifinals, the Wildcats were narrowly defeated by top-seeded Georgetown on Hoyas’ home court in the championship game. Head coach Mike Corrado and his staff welcome 32 players from last year’s team in 2023, including a trio of All-BIG EAST returnees in Campbell, Comizio and senior faceoff specialist Justin Coppola (Garden City, NY).
