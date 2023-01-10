Sports
Pirates travel to Cincinnati on Wednesday
The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be on ESPNU with Drew Carter and Mark Adams in conversation.
Jason Klein leads the Pirates in scoring with 15.4 points per game, Brandon Johnson leads the team on the glass with 9.1 rebounds per game and Ezra the Brave leads the team in field goal percentage at 59 percent.
Last timeout
Brandon Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds, but East Carolina fell 69-59 to Memphis to drop its second consecutive Saturday afternoon game. Jason Klein and RJ Felton each scored 10 points for the Pirates, who led as many as 11 points in the first half, but in the end, 22 turnovers by the Pirates and a 22-0 run by Memphis in the second half would be too much for the Pirates to overcome.
Where the Pirates Rank
The Pirates lead the AAC in free throws at 22.2 per game and rank 30th nationally in that category. In conference play, ECU has made nearly as many free throws (58) as their opponents have attempted (63). ECU currently ranks fourth in the AAC in scoring defense (67.8 ppg) behind only Houston, UCF and Wichita State.
Exploring the bear cats
Cincinnati comes home on Sunday with a 72-59 loss to No. 2 Houston. Mika Adams-Woods led the Bearcats with 19 points and was joined in double figures by Viktor Lakhin (16 points) and Landers Nolley II (12 points) in the loss. The Bearcats currently have four players averaging double digits led by David DeJulius with 14.9 points per game. DeJulius’ scoring average is 10th best in the American and Landers Nolley II is 11th in the American with 14.7 points per game. Viktor Lakhin is second in the AAC with five double-doubles. Cincinnati currently ranks first among Americans in three-pointers made per game (8.9) and second in three-point percentage at (.355). The Bearcats’ 8.9 threes per game ranks 50th nationally.
Series history
The Bearcats lead the all-time series against the Pirates 18-2 and won all three games last season, including a first round in the AAC Tournament. ECU has dropped their last six games against Cincinnati and the last time ECU beat Cincinnati was a 73-71 win at Minges Coliseum on January 5, 2019. The Pirates are aiming for their first ever win in Cincinnati where ECU has lost the previous eight games . matches.
At this date
ECU is 7-12 in games played on January 11 since the 1960-61 season. The last time the Pirates played on this date was a 71-68 victory over SMU at Minges Coliseum in 2020.
Next one
East Carolina returns to Minges for a Sunday matinee against South Florida at 1pm on ESPN2.
|
Sources
2/ https://ecupirates.com/news/2023/1/10/mens-basketball-pirates-travel-to-cincinnati-wednesday.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pirates travel to Cincinnati on Wednesday
- World Bank won’t give up top credit rating to boost climate lending -Malpass
- The 10 best-selling electric vehicles in the United States in 2022
- Villanova Duo earns preseason All-America recognition from USA Lacrosse Magazine
- Microsoft ends security updates for Windows 7 TechCrunch
- Poll: More Americans Are in Debt, and Many Don’t Know Their APR
- App Store developers have earned $320 billion so far, Apple says TechCrunch
- Merriweather named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week
- Ukrainians will begin Patriot missile training in the US as early as next week, officials say
- Women’s tennis voted 9th in pre-season poll
- Arrest for theft of a vehicle on Westfield Road
- Speech by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada before the bilateral meeting