Pirates travel to Cincinnati on Wednesday

The East Carolina men’s basketball team will try to lose the two games on Wednesday night, when the Pirates take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Fifth Third Arena.

The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be on ESPNU with Drew Carter and Mark Adams in conversation.

Jason Klein leads the Pirates in scoring with 15.4 points per game, Brandon Johnson leads the team on the glass with 9.1 rebounds per game and Ezra the Brave leads the team in field goal percentage at 59 percent.

Last timeout

Brandon Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds, but East Carolina fell 69-59 to Memphis to drop its second consecutive Saturday afternoon game. Jason Klein and RJ Felton each scored 10 points for the Pirates, who led as many as 11 points in the first half, but in the end, 22 turnovers by the Pirates and a 22-0 run by Memphis in the second half would be too much for the Pirates to overcome.

Where the Pirates Rank

The Pirates lead the AAC in free throws at 22.2 per game and rank 30th nationally in that category. In conference play, ECU has made nearly as many free throws (58) as their opponents have attempted (63). ECU currently ranks fourth in the AAC in scoring defense (67.8 ppg) behind only Houston, UCF and Wichita State.

Exploring the bear cats

Cincinnati comes home on Sunday with a 72-59 loss to No. 2 Houston. Mika Adams-Woods led the Bearcats with 19 points and was joined in double figures by Viktor Lakhin (16 points) and Landers Nolley II (12 points) in the loss. The Bearcats currently have four players averaging double digits led by David DeJulius with 14.9 points per game. DeJulius’ scoring average is 10th best in the American and Landers Nolley II is 11th in the American with 14.7 points per game. Viktor Lakhin is second in the AAC with five double-doubles. Cincinnati currently ranks first among Americans in three-pointers made per game (8.9) and second in three-point percentage at (.355). The Bearcats’ 8.9 threes per game ranks 50th nationally.

Series history

The Bearcats lead the all-time series against the Pirates 18-2 and won all three games last season, including a first round in the AAC Tournament. ECU has dropped their last six games against Cincinnati and the last time ECU beat Cincinnati was a 73-71 win at Minges Coliseum on January 5, 2019. The Pirates are aiming for their first ever win in Cincinnati where ECU has lost the previous eight games . matches.

At this date

ECU is 7-12 in games played on January 11 since the 1960-61 season. The last time the Pirates played on this date was a 71-68 victory over SMU at Minges Coliseum in 2020.

Next one

East Carolina returns to Minges for a Sunday matinee against South Florida at 1pm on ESPN2.