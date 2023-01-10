Baylor is the women’s basketball team of the week after earning 2 road wins

Baylor moved up five spots in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a week in which the Bears won consecutive games against top-25 opponents for the first time in the program’s history.

Baylor, who improved to 12-3 overall, increased his Big 12 Conference record to 3-0 after wins over Oklahoma, 81-70, and Kansas, 75-62.

In the win over No. 17 Oklahoma on January 3, Baylor held the Sooners, who topped the Big 12 in scoring, to 18 points below their season average in the Bears second top-25 win of the season. Junior guard Sarah Andrews led the way with a career-high 30 points against the Sooners, becoming the fifth player in the Big 12, and the first in conference play, to post a 30-point performance this season. Andrews hit a career best 9-for-11 from the free throw line and a team-high 5-for-12 from behind the arc as he went in 36 minutes of action with no turnovers.

The Bears then moved to No. 21 Kansas on Saturday and continued their winning streak against the Jayhawks, earning their 18th straight victory against their conference foe. In the Kansas win, Andrews achieved her second-highest scoring performance of the year to finish with a game-high 27 points, with 14 points in the third quarter as the Bears turned a five-point halftime lead into a lead of nine points. kisses, 56-47, en route to fourth.

Facing a much larger Kansas team ranked seventh in the nation in rebounding, Baylor dominated on the boards and consistently held the Jayhawks to one shot in the victory over Allen Fieldhouse. Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and senior Caitlin Bickle both posted double-doubles to help Baylor finish with a 44-30 rebound and hold the Jayhawks to just seven offensive boards. Littlepage-Buggs had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her team-high fifth double-double, while Bickle added 12 points and 12 boards.

After opening Big 12 play with three straight wins for the third time in five years, Baylor will return to action on January 11 when it hosts Oklahoma State.