Big Ten Weekly Men’s Basketball Central: January 10-16





The Big Ten Conference has a few games tonight as Michigan State visits Wisconsin and both try to stay at the top of the conference rankings as Illinois and Nebraska meet in Lincoln after key wins over the weekend.

Michigan State leads the all-time series against Wisconsin 85-67 after winning two of three team meetings last season. Both teams had regular season road victories in the series before the Spartans defeated the Badgers 69-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn emptied a three with just under two minutes to play to make it 58, but Tyson Walker went on a personal 5-0 run to give the Spartans a cushion they weren’t willing to give up. Marcus Binham Jr. led the Spartans with 19 points and 11 boards, while Brad Davison scored 23 points for Wisconsin.

According to KenPom.com, MSU ranks ninth on the most severe list of opposing offenses in the country and ranks 17th overall in schedule strength. Facing one of the toughest schedules in the nation, the Spartans lead the Big Ten in field goal defense (38.3) and second in scoring defense (59.3 ppg). In their current six-game winning streak, the Spartans score 70.7 ppg while holding their opponents to 56.5 ppg and limiting teams to 36.4% shooting from the field and 23.4% from 3-point land.

Wisconsin is building one of the most impressive resumes in the country, going 5-2 in Quad 1 and 2 games, with only Purdue (6) having the most such wins in the Big Ten. UW is also seventh in the nation with 6 wins over KenPom Top-100 teams (via games on January 8). The Badgers also have five road/neutral wins, behind only Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Tennessee of the major conference teams.

Illinois leads the all-time series, 19-8, over Nebraska in a series dating back to 1921. The Illini have won 12 of 18 meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, including each of the last five. The Fighting Illini used a 12-2 run in the final four minutes to score an 81-71 victory over the Huskers in its only meeting last season. Trent Frazier led Illinois’ pace with 29 points, while Bryce McGowens combined for 19 points and seven rebounds for the Huskers.

The Illini sports a balanced offense with four players scoring in double digits and seven averaging at least 6.6 points. Of that group of seven, six shoot north of 40.0 percent from the floor and five make better than 33.3 percent of their three-point attempts. Illinois also gets significant production off its bench, combining to score 24 points per game, second in the Big Ten. Illini’s bench outscored his opponent in 12 of 15 matches, and by an average of 8.5 points.

The Huskers have struggled at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, going 6-1 this season, losing only to No. 4 Purdue in overtime on December 10. the floor with a scoring margin of +13.58. In the Huskers final home game, NU held Iowa to its season lows in points (50) and shooting percentage (.260) in a 65-50 Husker win.

Of the 14 teams in the Big Ten, 10 were included or received votes in this week’s AP and USA Today Top 25 polls. Purdue is ranked No. 3, while Wisconsin is No. 18 in both polls. Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern and Ohio State garnered votes in both polls, while Iowa, Maryland and Rutgers earned nominations in the USA Today rankings.

Eleven of the 14 Big Ten programs are in the top 66 of the current NCAA NET rankings, including six in the top 40: Purdue (#5), Ohio State (#14), Rutgers (#21), Indiana (#25), Illinois (#37) and Maryland (#39). Purdue’s five Quad 1 wins are tied for second in the country for most in the nation. The Big Ten also leads the country with 48 Quad 1 and 2 wins (ACC – 37, Big 12 – 41, Big East – 33, PAC 12 – 33, SEC – 34). Thirteen of the league’s 14 teams also have at least one Quad 1 win and at least 1 Quad 2 win.

Through games on January 9, 12 of the Big Ten’s 14 teams are in the top 55 of the latest KenPom rankings. Purdue leads at number 7, followed by Ohio State (#12), Rutgers (#16) and Indiana (#22). The Big 12 has 10 teams in the top 60, while the SEC has eight. Six Big East and seven ACC squads are also in the top 60.

Five Big Ten teams are also in the top 50 of the current RPI rankings. Purdue leads the league at No. 5, followed by Wisconsin (28), Michigan State (23), Maryland (33), and Northwestern (41). The ACC leads major conferences with eight teams in the top 50, two more than the Big 12. The Big Ten is tied with the Big East, PAC 12, and SEC with five teams each.

Eight of the Big Tens 14 teams are in the top 32 of the current NET Strength of Schedule rankings. The Big Ten has eight teams placing in the top 50, while the SWAC and Big 12 each have six entrants, followed by the Big East and SEC with five each. Nebraska (11th), Ohio State (15th), Maryland (19th), and Iowa (20th) rank in the top 20 of the nation’s 363 Division I programs.

Every time a Big Ten team takes the field, some of the best defensive units in the country are showcased. Four Big Ten teams rank in the NCAA’s top 35 in scoring defense, while eight hold their opponents at or below 41.0% field goals. Shooting percentages remain low beyond the three-point line as all 14 teams hold their opponents under 34% of three-point distance, while nine clubs block at least 4.0 shots per game.

In today’s game, 10 Big Ten teams are in the top 30 in home attendance average, including six that are in the top 20. Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin are at 8-12, respectively, with Maryland at N 20. More than 135,000 fans have watched the Hoosiers this season, ranking sixth in the NCAA in terms of the total number of home fans. Seven Big Ten programs have been included in the NCAA’s top 30 by total attendance. Overall, nearly 2.2 million fans have enjoyed Big Ten men’s basketball this season.

Big Ten teams finished the non-conference portion of the 2022-23 campaign with a 115-37 record (.757 winning percentage). The conference ranked second in the country in non-conference winning percentage, behind the Big 12 (.840/110-19) and second in wins behind the SEC (130-42).

