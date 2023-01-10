NM state; Conference USA Announces Full Football Schedule for 2023





DALLAS The 2023 football season is officially upon us as Conference USA has announced its schedule for the coming year. For the second consecutive season, NM State will play six home games at Aggie Memorial Stadium, including four conference games. Next season, NM State will welcome UMass, Western Illinois, FIU, Sam Houston, Middle Tennessee and Jacksonville State to Las Cruces. The Quick Lane Bowl champions open the season with back-to-back games at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Once again, the Aggies will play UMass in Week Zero (Aug. 26) to kick off the 2023 college football season. FCS foe Western Illinois heads to Las Cruces next week (September 2). NM State will begin its first Conference USA season on the road against Liberty on September 9, beginning a three-game stretch on the road. From there, the Aggies travel to New Mexico (Sept. 16) and Hawai’i (Sept. 23) for a few non-conference games for an idle week. The Aggies will host back-to-back midweek conference home games against FIU (Oct. 5) and Sam Houston (Oct. 11) after the road swing. The game against FIU marks the first home game for NM State since December 2, 2017. On Wednesday, October 18, NM State will make the trip up Interstate 10 to fight UTEP in the Sun Bowl. The trip to El Paso marks the second straight season the Aggies head to West Texas for a rivalry game. From El Paso, the Aggies continue east as they head to Ruston, La. going to meet Louisiana Tech (Oct 24). After the two-game swing, the Aggies will return to Aggie Memorial Stadium to face Middle Tennessee (November 4) before going on the road for another two weeks. The Aggies travel to western Kentucky (November 11) before wrapping up the non-conference slate at Auburn on November 18. The last regular season game for NM State will take place at Aggie Memorial Stadium as Jacksonville State comes to town. Before the final home game, the Aggies will recognize the graduating senior class for their efforts and contributions to the NM State football program. The Conference USA Championship takes place on Friday, December 1 or Saturday, December 2 and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network. The team with the best record in conference play will host the Conference USA championship game. All games throughout the 2023 season are subject to date changes and some dates may shift in the future to accommodate nationally televised selections. A schedule of televised matches will be released at a later date. FULL SCHEDULE August 26 UMASS

September 2 WESTERN ILLINOIS

Sept. 9 at Liberty September 16 in New Mexico

September 23 in Hawaii

September 28 Day

October 5 FIU

Oct. 11 SAM HOUSTON STATE

October 18 at UTEP

October 24 at Louisiana Tech

Nov. 4 MIDDLE TENNESSEE

November 11 in Western Kentucky Nov. 18 at Auburn

Nov. 25 JACKSONVILLE STATUS December 1 or 2 Conference USA Championship Home games listed in ALL CAPS

Conference USA games listed in BOLD All dates are subject to change.

