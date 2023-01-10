The future is ping pong: PingPod opens second UES location





UPPER EAST SIDE, NY Ping pong fever is taking over the Upper East Side.

PingPoda “futuristic table tennis-on-demand concept,” a new location is opening nearby at East 95th Street and Lexington Avenue, the company has announced. The reason? Futuristic ping pong is just as popular.

“The single-table pod on East 86th has proven so popular with after-school kids who expected the multi-table pod to meet demand by expanding play options,” said a PingPod representative. PingPod is planning a soft opening for its new location in February, with a full opening planned for March.

The East 86th Street location, near York Avenue, has a single “pod” with one table, paddles, and balls. The space also offers ping pong players, bathroom, sound system, WiF, drinks and light snacks. PingPod opened its first location on the Lower East Side in 2020 and has quickly expanded to Astoria, Midtown, Williamsburg, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

The company is also planning new locations in the Upper West Side and Downtown Brooklyn, according to their website. The street level table tennis “pods” rooms that can be rented online for 30 minute slots remain open 24/7 and are only manned by a morning cleaning crew.

For safety and security, the sites are monitored 24/7 by video, according to the company. Reservations can be made at the company app and prices ranging from $15 to $50 per hour, according to PingPod’s website. Last March, the company raised $10 million in venture capital in an investment round led by Sequoia Heritage, according to Crain’s New York. Read more on PingPod’s website.

